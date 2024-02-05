Bonita Springs looks for comment on Comprehensive Plan

On February 1, about 50 people gathered at the Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District to comment on the Comprehensive Plan.

City Manager Arlene Howard led the meeting.

“There is a set of changes that the state does mandate that we will update as part of our 7-year review process,” said Howard. “But at this time, we need to look at where does it makes sense to make additional changes to the Comp Plan. So that’s part of this process, to gain that public feedback.”

Issues of special importance to residents and city leaders are transportation and an increase in traffic in Bonita Springs, and affordable housing.

Feedback from residents will be accepted at least through the spring at the email address CompPlan2024@cityofbonitasprings.org.

View the plan here.

