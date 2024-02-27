Applications open for affordable apartment building in Immokalee.

The Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance has opened applications to live in a new affordable apartment building in Immokalee.

The application window runs through March 7. Applications are available for pickup and submission at the B-Hive Flower Shop in Immokalee.

Chairman and CEO of the Alliance Arol Buntzman stressed the affordability of the apartments.

“The rents here will be limited to 30 to 60% of area median income, much less than half of what they're currently paying,” Buntzman said

Sixteen families will be chosen for immediate occupancy in the building. Those who aren't selected will be put on a waiting list for future opportunities from the organization.

Two more 16-unit buildings from the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance are coming this year. Buntzman added that there are plans to make the three buildings and a planned playground into a full-fledged community for low-income and farmworker families.

“We'll still have the community center to build, the soccer field, a second playground, and five more buildings,” he said.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.