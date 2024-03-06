Lee County food-rescue campaign set as seasonal residents head out

Unopened pantry items that might otherwise go to waste will be collected beginning March 18 as part of Lee County Solid Waste’s seventh annual “Donated not Wasted” food rescue campaign.

The effort encourages seasonal residents and visitors to donate the listed items before returning north. Since the program’s inception, more than 31,100 pounds of food has been diverted from potential disposal and sent to the Harry Chapin Food Bank – enough food to provide more than 25,900 meals to residents.

The effort is a joint operation between Lee County Solid Waste, Harry Chapin Food Bank, Waste Pro, the Lee County Library System, the Sanibel Public Library and Lee County Parks & Recreation.

To help, drop off unopened canned or dry goods from Monday, March 18, to Monday, April 1, at open libraries or Lee County recreation centers.

Additional collection containers are at the Six Mile Cypress Slough Interpretive Center and Lee County Solid Waste’s Topaz Court Facility. Visit www.leegov.com/solidwaste/donated-not-wasted for the full list of collection sites or call 239-533-8000 for more information.

Drop off locations include:

Recreation Centers

Estero Recreation Center, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero, FL 33928

North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 North Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Veterans Park Recreation Center, 55 Homestead Road South, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

Library locations

Bonita Springs Public Library, 10560 Reynolds St., Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Captiva Memorial Library, 11560 Chapin Lane, Captiva, FL 33924

Cape Coral-Lee County Public Library, 921 SW 39th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914

Dunbar-Jupiter Hammon Public Library, 3095 Blount St., Fort Myers, FL 33916

East County Regional Library, 881 Gunnery Road N., Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

Fort Myers Regional Library, 2450 First St., Fort Myers, FL 33901

Johann Fust Community Library, 1040 W. 10th St., Boca Grande, FL 33921

Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers, FL 3919

North Fort Myers Public Library, 2001 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Northwest Regional Library, 519 N. Chiquita Blvd. N., Cape Coral, FL 33993

Pine Island Public Library, 10701 Russell Road, Bokeelia, FL 33922

Riverdale Public Library, 2421 Buckingham Road, Fort Myers, FL 33928

Sanibel Public Library, 770 Dunlop Road, Sanibel, FL 33957

South County Regional Library, 21100 Three Oaks Parkway, Estero, FL 33928

Others

Six Mile Cypress Slough Interpretive Center, 7751 Penzance Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33966

Topaz Court Solid Waste Annex, 6441 Topaz Court, Fort Myers, FL 33966

