Roach and Cassel visit FGCU to talk insurance, bipartisanship

Two legislators who proposed a bill they hope will lessen the pain of home insurance costs came to FGCU this week to discuss the legislation, and to show voters that Democrats and Republicans can work together.

Republican Spencer Roach, who represents part of Southwest Florida, and Democrat Hillary Cassel, who represents the Hollywood area, proposed HB 1213 in the most recent legislative session. Under the bill, Citizens Property Insurance would take over all wind coverage for Florida residents, statewide. Representative Roach describes it.

“We have introduced bipartisan legislation to transform Citizens as the vehicle to offer universal wind coverage to any Florida homeowner who wants it,” said Roach.

1 of 17 — 040324 aiw politicaldivide 002.jpg Florida State Reps. Hillary Cassel and Spencer Roach speak during an event hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University’s Office of Public Policy Events on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at FGCU. The event, titled “Crossing the Political Divide” focused on how they worked together and across party lines to propose insurance reform in the Florida state legislature. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 2 of 17 — 040324 aiw politicaldivide 003.jpg FGCU students Sabrina Sanabria, center, and Victoria Stem, right, talk with Florida State Rep. Hillary Cassel at the reception for an event hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University’s Office of Public Policy Events on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at FGCU. The event, titled “Crossing the Political Divide” focused on how they worked together and across party lines to propose homeowners insurance reform in the Florida state legislature. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 3 of 17 — 040324 aiw politicaldivide 001.jpg Florida State Reps. Hillary Cassel and Spencer Roach speak during an event hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University’s Office of Public Policy Events on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at FGCU. The event, titled “Crossing the Political Divide” focused on how they worked together and across party lines to propose homeowners insurance reform in the Florida state legislature. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 4 of 17 — 040324 aiw politicaldivide 004.jpg Jim Blue asks a question of Florida State Reps. Hillary Cassel and Spencer Roach during the “Crossing the Political Divide” event on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at FGCU. The representatives focused on how they worked together and across party lines to propose homeowners insurance reform in the Florida state legislature. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 5 of 17 — 040324 aiw politicaldivide005.JPG Florida State Reps. Hillary Cassel and Spencer Roach speak during an event hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University’s Office of Public Policy Events on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at FGCU. The event, titled “Crossing the Political Divide” focused on how they worked together and across party lines to propose insurance reform in the Florida state legislature. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 6 of 17 — 040324 aiw politicaldivide016.JPG Florida State Reps. Hillary Cassel and Spencer Roach speak during an event hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University’s Office of Public Policy Events on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at FGCU. The event, titled “Crossing the Political Divide” focused on how they worked together and across party lines to propose insurance reform in the Florida state legislature. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 7 of 17 — 040324 aiw politicaldivide017.JPG Florida State Reps. Hillary Cassel and Spencer Roach speak during an event hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University’s Office of Public Policy Events on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at FGCU. The event, titled “Crossing the Political Divide” focused on how they worked together and across party lines to propose insurance reform in the Florida state legislature. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 8 of 17 — 040324 aiw politicaldivide008.JPG Florida State Reps. Hillary Cassel and Spencer Roach speak during an event hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University’s Office of Public Policy Events on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at FGCU. The event, titled “Crossing the Political Divide” focused on how they worked together and across party lines to propose insurance reform in the Florida state legislature. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 9 of 17 — 040324 aiw politicaldivide014.JPG Florida State Reps. Hillary Cassel and Spencer Roach speak during an event hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University’s Office of Public Policy Events on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at FGCU. The event, titled “Crossing the Political Divide” focused on how they worked together and across party lines to propose insurance reform in the Florida state legislature. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 10 of 17 — 040324 aiw politicaldivide015.JPG Florida State Reps. Hillary Cassel and Spencer Roach speak during an event hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University’s Office of Public Policy Events on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at FGCU. The event, titled “Crossing the Political Divide” focused on how they worked together and across party lines to propose insurance reform in the Florida state legislature. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 11 of 17 — 040324 aiw politicaldivide012.JPG Florida State Reps. Hillary Cassel and Spencer Roach speak during an event hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University’s Office of Public Policy Events on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at FGCU. The event, titled “Crossing the Political Divide” focused on how they worked together and across party lines to propose insurance reform in the Florida state legislature. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 12 of 17 — 040324 aiw politicaldivide013.JPG Florida State Reps. Hillary Cassel and Spencer Roach speak during an event hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University’s Office of Public Policy Events on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at FGCU. The event, titled “Crossing the Political Divide” focused on how they worked together and across party lines to propose insurance reform in the Florida state legislature. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 13 of 17 — 040324 aiw politicaldivide010.JPG Florida State Reps. Hillary Cassel and Spencer Roach speak during an event hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University’s Office of Public Policy Events on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at FGCU. The event, titled “Crossing the Political Divide” focused on how they worked together and across party lines to propose insurance reform in the Florida state legislature. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 14 of 17 — 040324 aiw politicaldivide011.JPG Florida State Reps. Hillary Cassel and Spencer Roach speak during an event hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University’s Office of Public Policy Events on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at FGCU. The event, titled “Crossing the Political Divide” focused on how they worked together and across party lines to propose insurance reform in the Florida state legislature. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 15 of 17 — 040324 aiw politicaldivide007.JPG Florida State Reps. Hillary Cassel and Spencer Roach speak during an event hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University’s Office of Public Policy Events on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at FGCU. The event, titled “Crossing the Political Divide” focused on how they worked together and across party lines to propose insurance reform in the Florida state legislature. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 16 of 17 — 040324 aiw politicaldivide009.JPG Florida State Reps. Hillary Cassel and Spencer Roach speak during an event hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University’s Office of Public Policy Events on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at FGCU. The event, titled “Crossing the Political Divide” focused on how they worked together and across party lines to propose insurance reform in the Florida state legislature. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 17 of 17 — 040324 aiw politicaldivide006.JPG Florida State Reps. Hillary Cassel and Spencer Roach speak during an event hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University’s Office of Public Policy Events on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at FGCU. The event, titled “Crossing the Political Divide” focused on how they worked together and across party lines to propose insurance reform in the Florida state legislature. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU

Roach and his co-sponsor, Hillary Cassel, say they recognize insurance costs are the number one issue for Floridians. And they say it’s not odd that they would propose a bipartisan bill on it, because it’s a bipartisan issue.

Cassel commented that, despite what voters may hear, legislators from opposite sides of the aisle often work together.

“Statistically speaking, and any given year, anywhere between 70 and 80 to 85% of the bills we pass pass with full bipartisan support,” she said.

The proposed legislation did not get beyond the first stop in Tallahassee this year.

Crossing the Political Divide: Two state representatives work to craft a property insurance bill

Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute says he knows why the bill got no support.

“We, from an insurance industry perspective, think the bill is a bad idea,” he said.

The Insurance Information Institute is an industry association that does not sell insurance or lobby for the industry. Friedlander again:

“Citizens has extreme risk exposure, to the point where a major hurricane could deplete its reserves and trigger what is commonly called the hurricane tax, which is a surcharge that could be applied not only to all Citizens customers’ premium bills, but all other policyholders in the state of Florida,” said Friedlander.

Representatives Roach and Cassel say they will propose the legislation again next session.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

