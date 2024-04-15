Fire off Alico Road east of I-75 throws smoke over South County

Michael Braun / WGCU Fire was causing smoke in the area of Alico Road on Monday afternoon.

A multi-acre fire off Alico Road east of I-75 was pushing smoke over a broad area of the south Lee County area Monday afternoon.

Billowing gray and white plumes of smoke could be seen for miles away while the odor of burning brush could be smelled over a wide area.

Multiple units from several fire departments including brush trucks and other equipment was being used to fight the fire.

Fire officials staged by Airport Haul road said the fire was in a field area and no structures were in danger.

