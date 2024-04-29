Bonita Springs, Wonder Gardens OK 10-year pact; accreditation sought for park, city to get $3M

The Wonder Gardens and the City of Bonita Springs have solidified a 10-year partnership. The agreement will require the Wonder Gardens to pay $50,000 a year in rent, and give the City at least $3 million over the 10-year period.

Neil Anderson, the CEO of the Wonder Gardens, believes it’s the beginning of a new period of growth for both parties.

"When you develop a partnership, all of a sudden, you become something bigger than yourself," Anderson said.

WGCU requested to speak with a City of Bonita Springs official, but instead received a prepared statement. The City says that its downtown area is “ripe with development,” and that the Wonder Gardens “is reminiscent of Old Florida, giving a connection to the past for our community.”

As for what the future holds, the new partnership will help the Wonder Gardens pursue accreditation from the Association of Zoos & Aquariums and develop a master plan for new exhibits and improvements. Anderson said that this master plan, with the assistance of the City, will bring the Wonder Gardens to another level.

"The key was to have this agreement, but the other key was to have a plan that we can go ahead and work together to provide some new moments of wonder for the community," Anderson said.

