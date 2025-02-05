Punta Gorda's renovated Hounds on Henry Dog Park reopens Friday

The Hounds on Henry Dog Park in Punta Gorda will reopen Friday with a completely renovated facility from sod to shade.

Significant renovations made by the city of Punta Gorda at the park were designed to improve the park’s usability and comfort for pets and their owners.

The recently completed renovations address long-standing drainage issues, ensuring the park remains dry and safe for dogs to run and play in all weather conditions. New sod has been laid throughout the park, providing a lush, green area for pets to enjoy.

In addition, several new shade structures will soon be installed to offer additional relief from the sun, creating a more comfortable experience for visitors, especially during hot weather.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.