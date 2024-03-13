© 2024 WGCU News
DeSantis orders Florida resources to stop any increase in Haitian migrants fleeing violence

WGCU | By Combined dispatches
Published March 13, 2024 at 4:44 PM EDT
Pedestrians take cover during clashes between police and gang members in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, March 1, 2024.
Odelyn Joseph/AP
/
AP
Pedestrians take cover during clashes between police and gang members in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, March 1, 2024.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered more than 250 law enforcement officers and soldiers to the Florida Keys on Wednesday to help stop what he anticipates to be an increase in Haitian migrants fleeing violence in their country.

The Republican governor said in a news release he is sending a mix of 39 officers from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 23 officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 48 members of the Florida National Guard, 30 Florida Highway Patrol troopers and up to 133 members of the Florida State Guard.

Also, the governor’s office said the state is adding helicopters, boards, aircraft and drones.

Haitians have been migrating to the U.S. in large numbers for several years, many having left their Caribbean nation after a devastating 2010 earthquake.

A police aims during clashes with gang members in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Odelyn Joseph/AP
/
AP
A police aims during clashes with gang members in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
File
/
WGCU

In recent days, Haiti has witnessed a series of gang attacks that have paralyzed the country, forcing thousands of people from their homes, especially in the capital city of Port-au-Prince, where the port and airport remain closed. The armed gangs seized power in much of Port-au-Prince following the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise and now control about 80% of the city.

The U.N. food agency reported Tuesday that 4 million people face “acute food insecurity” and 1 million are one step away from famine.

READ MORE

After an intense session of international diplomacy, a group of Caribbean nations and the United States announced Tuesday that Haiti’s best hope for calming violence rests with the creation of a presidential council of influential figures who would elected an interim prime minister and open the pathway for presidential elections. Some Haitian political parties have rejected the plan.

As part of the DeSantis order, the state will also deploy four helicopters, a plane, eight seacraft and drones to help interdict migrants.

The News Service of Florida and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Social Justice WGCU NewsHaitiImmigration
Combined dispatches
See stories by Combined dispatches