FGCU women's soccer team advances; cross-country results

The Florida Gulf Coast University women’s soccer teamscored three second-half goals on Sunday, to advance to the ASUN Championship semifinal round, defeating the seventh-seed Austin Peay Governors to do so.

“Excited for the team and proud of their second half response. One word, resilient,” head coach Jim Blakenship said.

The Eagles were down 1-0 for most of the game until scoring three second-half goals. All three came within a six-minute span, starting with Maya Henley Buisan at the 65th minute.

FGCU outpaced the Governors in shot attempts, 16-6, with eight shots on goal. Erika Zschuppe led the Eagles in shot attempts, with six.

Goalie Olivia Molina had a crucial save — her 100th on the season — to help FGCU record the win.

The third-seed Eagles take on second-seed Central Arkansas Bears on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Karley Piers led the Florida Gulf Coast University women’s cross-country team as she took 28th place individually at the ASUN Cross Country Championship, leading her team to an 11th place finish.

Interim head coach Alvaro Rivadeneira hopes to continue the team’s success.

“We have a lot of work to do going into the spring and are ready to keep building on a strong season for some of the younger runners on the women’s team,” he said.

Piers led the Eagles with a time of 18:11.15. Gabrielle Spain placed 69th with 19:41.59. Maricel Esquilin placed 75th with 19:52.68.

Mercy Kosegi placed 88th with 20:35.80, while newcomer Paloma Goldsmith placed 93rd with 20:51.67.

Kaitlyn Frost placed 102nd with 21:42.43, while Emma Wilson placed 104th at 22:58.30.

The Eagles will return to action on Nov. 10 at the NCAA South Regionals.



FGCU’s Bramwell Havi earned Third Team All-Conference honors, leading his cross-country team to a 7th place finish in the process.

“Bramwell Havi competed from the start of the race, leading in the top pack and finishing in a strong time and 20th place overall,” interim head coach Alvaro Rivadeneira said.

Havi completed his race in 25:13.96, eight seconds faster than his 25:21.7 mark last year.

Franklin Caceres placed 47th with a time of 26:13.39. Freshman Hudson Jessep finished in 49th place with a time of 26:26.16.

Abel Ramos finished in 57th at 26:40.75, while Nekhi Perry placed 64th with 26:51.14.

Mathew Speruta finished in 67th with 26:56.63, while newcomer Evan Crane at 27:14.46, good for 76th place. Mitchell Curtis rounded out the Eagles’, placing 102nd with 31:10.73.

The Eagles will return to action on Nov. 10 at the NCAA South Regionals.

