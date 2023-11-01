FGCU men golfers in first at Kapolei Invitational in Hawaii; Women golfers wrap season

Men's Golf

Florida Gulf Coast University men’s golf team powered their way into first place at the Kapolei Invitational in Hawaii that began Tuesday, Oct. 31, shooting a 20-under-par as a team to do so.

FGCU made an early statement among the 19-team field and holds a one-stroke lead over Baylor as they head into the second round.

“Our team did a great job managing the day. We got off to a good start and we were able to keep our momentum throughout the day. It’s a long tournament. We’ll look to make the most of the opportunity tomorrow in the second round,” Head coach Andrew Danna said.

Sebastian Gamboa shot a bogey free round and sank six birdies — leading to a career-low round of 66. At six under, Gamboa is tied for third on the leaderboard and sits just one stroke behind the leaders.

Joseph Sullivan and Matt Millar are currently tied for 11th at five-under-par after shooting a pair of 67s.

Both Austin Cherichella and Christian Figueredo shot four-under to tie for 17th place.

Round two of the three-day event begins Wednesday. The third and final round of the event will take place on Thursday.



Women's Golf

The Florida Gulf Coast University women’s golf team wrapped up their fall season Oct. 31 by tying for fourth place at the Mercer Invitational in Forsyth, Georgia.

“We battled the cold weather, and we were able to move up the board,” Head Coach Shannon Sykora said.

FGCU was able to rally for a strong finish in the Peach State, climbing three spots on the player leaderboard during the final round of play. The fourth-place finish marked the third top-five finish for the Eagles this season.

The second round was the Eagles’ best round of the event- as they shot a 291 as a team collectively. They followed that up by shooting their second-lowest score of the event in the third round- a 295.

FGCU’s 39 birdies ranked second among the 14-team field.

Lousiane Gauthier led the Eagles on the player leaderboard with a season-best finish, tying for 12th. This was her second top-15 finish of the season.

Leonie Wulfers finished in the top-25 with a seven-over-par for the tournament.

Anna Claire Bridge and Amelie Alcantara both placed 35th.

FGCU will open their spring season February 12-13 at the Sea Best Invitational in Jacksonville, Florida.

For more information, visit www.wgcu.org.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.