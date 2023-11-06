FGCU men soccer players honored; Golfers place second in Hawaii; Tennis team takes Bonita event

MEN'S SOCCER

Three Florida Gulf Coast University men’s soccer players have earned All-ASUN honors.

Defender Lucas Windschauer led the Eagles and was named to the All-Conference Second Team.

“Lucas is a competitor and leader and is fully deserving of all recognition he gets. His work ethic is second to none and gets better with each passing day. I believe he will be a big reason this program re-emerges on the national stage in the coming years,” said head coach Jesse Cormier.

Windschauer played in 14 games, starting all of them while leading FGCU in minutes played with 1,173.

Freshmen Luis Lugo and Job Choute earned spots on the All-ASUN Freshmen Team.

Lugo was a unanimous selection to the All-Freshmen team- playing in 11 games for the Eagles while recording 578 minutes played.

Lugo produced 28 shots on the season, good for sixth in the ASUN conference and tied for first on FGCU. He also led FGCU in shots on goal with 15.

“Luis is fearless, has a swagger and real ability to make a difference for this team at such a young age. We believe with continued development and hard work, he can become a top attacking influence in the ASUN and beyond. His future path is exciting,” said Cormier.

Choute started nine games while logging 644 minutes for the Eagles. He had 14 shots on the season- with five on goal.

“Although Job missed the first part of the season, he had a significant influence as a dynamic attacking player for us. His acceleration and skill are rare and more importantly his quality character and positive demeanor make him a great teammate for us. His future in the game is bright,” said Cormier.



MEN'S GOLF

The Florida Gulf Coast University men’s golf team placed second at the Kapolei Invitational in Hawaii, capping a historic performance.

FGCU set five records in the tournament, shooting a program record 20-under to-par to open the tournament on Tuesday.

The Eagles continued their historic charge by breaking the 36-hole to-par score at 30-under.

FGCU shot 51-under as a team, another program record.

The Eagles aggregate three-round score of 813 broke their previous record of 832.

“Really proud of our team. They did a great job this week. This team set the school record for 18, 36, and 54 holes this week. I’m so proud of them. We’ll look to continue to get better this winter and carry the momentum into the spring,” said head coach Andrew Danna.

The Eagles shot a 267 in the final round, tying a school record for the lowest team round.

Sebastian Gamboa produced a career-best performance, tying for third on the player leaderboard at 15-under-par.

Austin Cherichella and Joseph Sullivan finished top 10, tying for eighth place at 12-under-par.

Matt Millar tied for 16th while teammate Christian Figueredo tied for 25th.

The Eagles will return to action in the new yhear, beginning Jan. 29-30 at the Sea Best Invitational.

MEN'S TENNIS

Florida Gulf Coast University men’s tennis wrapped up the Bonita Bay Classic on Sunday- defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies four times.

“Overall a great weekend and so many positives to take away, on and off the court. Doubles play was fantastic. I’m confident in saying these guys are buying into what we are practicing. We will continue to work and I think work even harder as we prepare for the dual match season,” head coach Davidson Kozlowski said.

In singles, Bunjes earned a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Michael Shepheard, while Ninad Raut pushed through three sets to win with a 6-4, 3-6 and 10-4 decision.

The Eagles picked up two more wins in singles, as Eric Oncins defeated Ilyas Fahim 6-7 (3), 6-2 and 10-5 and Harry Michalowski led the entire way en route to a 6-2, 6-4 victory.

FGCU will kick off their spring season on Jan. 12 when they host the Buffalo Bulls.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.