FGCU women begin basketball season tonight against Brown

Florida Gulf Coast University’s women’s basketball team will begin the 2023-24 season ranked no. 2 in the Mid-Major top 25 poll.

“It is nice to have our program recognized. I think we have a lot of talented players this year. We are still learning and putting it all together, but we have the potential to have a great season,” head coach Karl Smesko, said.

The Eagles were the only Atlantic Sun Conference team in the poll. This is the third consecutive year FGCU has earned the ranking of no. 2 overall.

In 2022-23, the Eagles finished No. 24 overall after winning their 13th ASUN regular season title and 10th ASUN Tournament crown- which resulted in a NCAA First Round battle over fifth-seed Washington State.

FGCU is led by fifth-year player Uju Ezeudu -- who was named to the preseason ASUN All-Conference team.

The Eagles begin their season against the Brown University Bears on Monday, Nov. 6.

