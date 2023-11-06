FGCU women’s volleyball team clinches ASUN regular season title

Florida Gulf Coast University women’s volleyball team clinched an Atlantic Sun Conference Regular Season Championship this past Saturday- defeating the Queens University Gaels to do so.

The win marked the 15th in a row for the Eagles, their longest streak since their historic 2018 season.

The Eagles also matched their best start in ASUN play, starting 14-0 in league play for the third time in program history.

“I’m just so proud of this group for being able to secure a championship. That’s a lot of work. We’ve still got a few matches ahead of us, but I want them to take the opportunity to let this soak in because the regular season is a grind,” head coach Matt Botsford said.

The Eagles had 12 different players see the court on Saturday.

“I thought it was a great night by our middles. You look at the hitting efficiencies by Ella Chapman and Juliana Lentz. That helped alleviate some of the pressures on the pin hitters and really kind of dictated the way the match unfolded,” Botsford said.

Lentz had five kills, while Chapman added five of her own.

Shelby Kent added a match-high 15 kills, while Destiny Nelson set a career-high with seven kills.

“Destiny was outstanding off the bench in those final two sets, really putting some pressure on their blockers and their defense,” Coach Botsford said.

Alexandra Zakutney dominated, adding eight kills, 14 digs and four assists.

Lily Tessier added 34 assists of her own.

The Eagles will wrap up their regular season this weekend when they go up against the North Florida Ospreys on Friday night- followed by the Jacksonville Dolphins on Saturday.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.