Ron DeSantis sets aside $1M for potential legal battle against the College Football Playoffs

DeSantis’ proposal comes after the CFP's selection committee voted this week to exclude unbeaten Florida State University from the playoffs. The governor made the suggestion on Tuesday while discussing next year’s state budget.

“We’re setting aside a million dollars for any litigation expenses that may become as a result of this really, really, poor decision by the college football playoffs; to exclude an undefeated team who won a big power five conference championship,'' said DeSantis.

The Governor is proposing a $114.4 billion budget for the next fiscal year. Of that he wants to earmark $1 million for building FSU’s case. For that to happen, lawmakers would need to include DeSantis’ request as they put together their budget plan during the upcoming legislative session. DeSantis is the latest state official to target the CFP.

Earlier this week, State Senator Corey Simon and U.S. Florida Senator Rick Scott slammed the committee for its decision.

Florida State will be playing against Georgia Dec. 30th in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Copyright 2023 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.