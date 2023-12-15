Ken Kavanaugh leaves FGCU athletics ahead of 2024 retirement

FGCU Director of Athletics Ken Kavanagh, initially announced earlier this year to be retiring at the end of his contract in June, 2024, has left his position with the university as of Friday.

His leaving was announced late Friday in a university-wide email from President Aysegul Timur:

"Dear Eagle Family,

I am writing to announce that Ken Kavanagh, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, is moving on from the university, effective today.

The responsibilities of daily operations in Athletics will continue to be handled by Lauren Leister, Deputy Athletics Director and Chief Operating Officer, and Graham Diemer, Deputy Athletics Director Competitive Success and Chief Revenue Officer.

FGCU still plans to launch a national search for our next Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, and we will announce more information about this in the New Year.

Sincerely, President Timur"



There was no word on what Kavanaugh would be doing next and he could not be reached for comment.

Kavanaugh came to FGCU after serving from 1996-2009 as athletic director of Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. Prior to that he held positions at Bowling Green State University, assistant athletic director (1987-1996); Notre Dame, graduate assistant (1985-87); and at Yale University, director of events and team travel (1983-85)

The Greenwich, Conn., native received a bachelor's degree in finance from Boston College (1982), and a master's degree in business education freom Notre Dame (1987).

During his tenure he guided FGCU Athletics in the move to Division I level sports. A highlight of his time at FGCU was the “Dunk City” men’s basketball team that in 2013 became the first No. 15 seed to advance to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Kavanagh, the second full-time athletic director in school history, was named AD of the Year multiple times by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

