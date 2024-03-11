N.C State official is new FGCU Intercollegiate Athletics director

Braun, Michael

Florida Gulf Coast University announced Monday that Colin Hargis, currently at N.C. State University, has accepted the university's offer to be FGCU’s next Director of Intercollegiate Athletics.

"I am thrilled to announce Colin Hargis has accepted our offer to become FGCU’s next Director of Intercollegiate Athletics," FGCU President Aysegul Timur said in an email to faculty and staff Monday afternoon.

Hargis accepted FGCU's verbal offer and signed an employment letter with an anticipated start date of May 1, Timur said, adding that the university would now start work on an employment contract.

Hargis, who rejoined the Wolfpack in 2014, is the school's Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Relations. He leads the department’s fan experience & marketing, ticketing, revenue generation, data analytics, and digital strategy initiatives and manages the department’s partnerships with Adidas and Learfield as well as leads the department’s NIL efforts.

Hargis also serves as sport supervisor for the men’s basketball program.

"I want to share my sincere appreciation for the FGCU search panel that worked alongside our executive search firm, TurnkeyZRG, to complete this national search," she said. "Our panelists brought multiple perspectives, talents, and an absolute love of the FGCU Eagles to their work. I am grateful for their commitment and dedication to the process."

Previous FGCU Director of Athletics Ken Kavanagh, who initially announced earlier in 2023 that he would be retiring at the end of his contract in June, 2024, left his position with the university in December.

