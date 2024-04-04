Estero golfer Gianna Clemente tied for second as final of Augusta National Women’s Amateur looms

Estero’s Gianna Clemente will be the center of attention Saturday during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Clemente, 16, is tied for second place, two strokes off the lead after two rounds. The golfers have a practice day Friday on the Augusta National course where the Masters will be played next week. They played the first two rounds at the Champions Retreat Course.

Clemente is three under par for the tournament, shooting a two-under par 70 Wednesday and one-under Thursday. She was only one of five players in the 72-women field who shot under par.

“I definitely didn’t expect to shoot one under, especially after my start,” she said during a Golf Channel interview.

She had two bogeys in her first three holes. Clemente, who started Thursday’s round on the back nine, birdied the final two holes. She also birdied the final two holes on Wednesday.

Lottie Woad, a 20-year-old sophomore at Florida State leads the field at five under par. Maisie Filler, a 22-year-old senior at the University of Florida, is tied with Clemente.

“Gianna played very well in tough conditions and was able to grind through the entire day,” Patrick Clemente, Gianna’s dad and caddy, said in a text.

The high winds changed direction several times during the round, he said.

Having played at Augusta National last year will give Clemente a little more peace of mind, she said.

The final round will be televised on the Golf Channel beginning at noon Saturday.

