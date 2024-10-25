Registration open for Calusa Blueway Kayak Fishing Tournament

The 21st Annual Calusa Blueway Kayak Fishing Tournament returns to Lee County on Saturday, Nov. 9, with proceeds benefiting the Candlelighters of Southwest Florida, a charity that supports children with cancer or blood disorders and their families.

The tournament is a family fun event that features door prizes, raffles, food, live music and silent auctions from noon to 4 p.m. on the day of the competition. It is organized by Gulf Coast Kayak and hosted by Scotty’s Bierworks.

Event registration is open now and additional information can be found on the Calusa Blueway Kayak Fishing Tournament Eventbrite.com page.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second, third, longest snook, longest trout, and longest red.

“It has been a challenging time for everyone in our area,” Calusa Blueway Coordinator Mike Hammond said. “We are grateful to Gulf Coast Kayak for organizing this tournament for the anglers and Candlelighters of Southwest Florida. It gives us a sense of normalcy, a chance to share stories with old friends and the opportunity to raise money for a great cause.”

All fishing will be catch, photo and release. Anglers must fish from paddlecraft on Lee County waterways. The tournament will begin at safe light. Weigh-ins will be at Scotty’s Bierworks noon to 3 p.m. Weigh in updates will be posted on Calusa Blueway Kayak Fishing Tournament’s Facebook live page.

The mandatory captain’s meeting and registration is 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Scotty’s Bierworks, 901 East Industrial Circle, in Cape Coral.

For more information about Lee County Parks and Recreation locations, amenities, and other special events, visit www.leeparks.org, call 239-533-7275, email leeparks@leegov.com or follow Lee County Parks & Recreation on Facebook and Instagram.

