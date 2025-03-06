The Florida House plans to take examine issues related to 'NIL'

The Florida House will dive into issues about college athletes getting paid for use of their names, images and likenesses, or what is known as NIL.

House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, on Wednesday created a workgroup that will include 21 members from the Education & Employment Committee, the Higher Education Budget Subcommittee and the Civil Justice & Claims Subcommittee to look at the NIL issues.

The workgroup will spend up to a week reviewing legal rights of athletes, legal responsibilities of schools and the financial impact on public universities.

The workgroup will be led by Rep. Alex Rizo, R-Hialeah, and is expected to meet next week.