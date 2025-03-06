© 2025 WGCU News
The Florida House plans to take examine issues related to 'NIL'

WGCU | By News Service of Florida
Published March 6, 2025 at 1:24 PM EST
Lee Health will sponsor Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) Men’s Basketball student-athletes through the SWFL Flight Crew, a community-driven Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) collective, which is organized independently of FGCU to advance the opportunities of FGCU Athletics. Lee Health is the first corporate sponsor of the NIL collective.

The Florida House will dive into issues about college athletes getting paid for use of their names, images and likenesses, or what is known as NIL.

House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, on Wednesday created a workgroup that will include 21 members from the Education & Employment Committee, the Higher Education Budget Subcommittee and the Civil Justice & Claims Subcommittee to look at the NIL issues.

The workgroup will spend up to a week reviewing legal rights of athletes, legal responsibilities of schools and the financial impact on public universities.

The workgroup will be led by Rep. Alex Rizo, R-Hialeah, and is expected to meet next week.
