Search Query
Show Search
Back to home
Schedule
Programs
Weather
Noticias
Democracy Watch
Hurricane Ian
© 2022 WGCU News
Menu
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WGCU-FM News Stream
On Air
Now Playing
WGCU-FM Classical
On Air
Now Playing
WGCU-HD Radio Reading Service
All Streams
Back to home
Schedule
Programs
Weather
Noticias
Democracy Watch
Hurricane Ian
State News
Carl Lisciandrello
/
WUSF Public Media
Need gas? Get it before the Florida sales tax holiday expires on Tuesday
Carl Lisciandrello
The state's gas tax holiday expires on Nov. 1, meaning Florida drivers will be paying an extra 25 cents a gallon.