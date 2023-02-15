Crashes involving vehicles and pedestrians rose have risen in Lee County; fatalities also increase

Since 2020, the number of crashes and resultant deaths involving non-motorists such as bicyclists and other pedestrians in Florida have increased as the population of the state rose.

Those kind of numbers lead to Florida's rank as the second deadliest state for pedestrians, according to a 2022 report by the National Complete Streets Coalition, a part of Smart Growth America.

In 2022 there were 319 crashes in Lee County involving bicyclists, an increase from 2021 where there were 256. There were nine fatalities involving bicyclists in 2022, and eight in 2021.

For pedestrians, there were 33 deaths from 344 crashes in 2022. Those numbers in 2021 were 24 deaths from 344 crashes.

Those numbers are mostly increases from previous years:



2020: 8 bike deaths from 256 crashes; 22 pedestrian deaths from 297 crashes.

2019: 4 bike deaths from 221 crashes; 23 pedestrian deaths from 274 crashes.

2018: 6 bike deaths friom 206 crashes; 22 pedestrian deaths from 267 crashes.

Although driving has decreased during the pandemic, deaths of pedestrians manage to increase 4.7% and one of the biggest factors contributing to these crashes is distracted driving.

In his 40 years of work, Dan Moser, a founding member of BikeWalkLee, spent 22 years with the Department of Health and with EMS in injury prevention for pedestrian bicycle traffic.

“What's becoming, I think some of the biggest problems, are people that are distracted. The drivers that are distracted that just swerve a little bit into a bike lane or into where like a pedestrian is. “ Moser said.

Allison Havill Todd agrees that distracted driving seems to be one of the contributors to vehicle and pedestrian crashes.

Havill Todd has been with the Sanibel Cycling Club since 2020, and was recently appointed club president in January. She has written multiple articles on the importance of safer roads and cycling.

“I think one of the biggest things that I've seen in more recent years is distracted drivers, too,” Havill Todd said, “Cell phones, they're looking at their nav or their GPS or whatever. Anything but paying attention to exactly what's going on in front of them.”

Gulf Coast Life: Why are Lee County roads so dangerous ?

Motorists aren’t the only ones to blame for crashes, cyclists still have to adhere to the same rules of the road as drivers.

“I think there's responsibility on both parties' part,” Havill Todd said, “There are certainly cyclists who maybe aren't doing things as responsibly as they could to be more safe.”

Moser said another reason we see more crashes could be the lack of complete sidewalks and crosswalks.

Currently across the United States, many roads are planned with an emphasis on getting motorists where they need to go as fast as possible. One example would be curved intersections.

Curved intersections allow drivers to turn without slowing down as much. Curved intersections can become extremely dangerous for cyclists and pedestrians crossing the road if a driver doesn’t have enough time to slow down before they can cross.

“You know, it's like you've got a loaded gun and you've got your finger on the trigger and it's aimed every time you get behind a wheel. All you gotta do is step on the gas pedal. I mean, think about this,” Moser said. “We kill our own kids in our driveway at one mile an hour. So, if that isn't a dangerous weapon, I don't know what is.”

So, what can we do in Lee County to prevent more crashes?

You know, it's like you've got a loaded gun and you've got your finger on the trigger and it's aimed every time you get behind a wheel. All you gotta do is step on the gas pedal. I mean, think about this. Dan Moser

For cyclists wanting to stay safe, Havill Todd said the best way is to remain visible to drivers on the road and adhere to all same traffic laws as motorists. Wearing high-visibility and bright colors and lights on your bicycle can help drivers see you.

Roads deaths rise: 2022 was second-highest on record

“[You should have] bright, fluorescent colors and lights on the bike all the time, blinking red light in the rear, blinking white light in the front all the time so that you tend to be more visible in traffic,” Havill Todd said. “You could have a perfectly sunny day, but if you're a cyclist and you're riding in shadows created by trees, you've kind of become invisible in those little spots if you don't realize it.”

Drivers should always use caution when driving in bad weather conditions or in low lighting. Follow posted speed limits and make sure you are yielding to pedestrians, especially around crosswalks and intersections.

Lieutenant Greg Bueno with the Florida Highway Patrol reminds everyone to share the road in order to maintain safety for everyone.

“Motorists, bicyclists, and motorcyclists all have the right to be on the road and travel safely. All motorists should use extra caution when driving around bicyclists, motorcyclists, and commercial motor vehicles.” Bueno said. “The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reminds everyone that when we’re on the road together, safety is a shared responsibility.”

Pedestrians wanting to stay safe while out on the streets should make sure to stick to the sidewalks as much as possible. If a sidewalk isn’t available, walk facing traffic and as far from oncoming traffic as possible.

And both motorists and pedestrians should always be aware of their surroundings on the road.

“I understand both sides of the story. I'm a driver, I'm a pedestrian and I'm a cyclist,” Havill Todd said. “Cause it's not just one-sided. I think, you know, there is some responsibility on both sides.”

Lee county's Department of Transportation gives citizens the option to request more traffic enforcement in their area, as well request more bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

For more bicycle and pedestrian information in Lee county, visit leegov.com/dcd/infraplanning/bpac

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.