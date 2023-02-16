Lee County asks for caution during Pine Island Road intersection work

As Lee County improves the intersection of Pine Island Road and Burnt Store Road/Veterans Parkway the county's Department of Transportation urges motorists to use caution.

For the next two weeks, motorists can expect temporary lane shifts and partial lane closures.

Crews will improve the intersection by lengthening the northbound left turn lane and adding an additional northbound left turn lane.

Crews will need to temporarily shorten the northbound left turn lane to make these improvements.

The improvements are part of the Burnt Store Road Widening Project. For more information on this project, go to www.burntstorewidening.com.

