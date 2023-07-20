Public hearing set for Metro Parkway at Daniels Parkway intersection re-evaluation

A public hearing for a Metro Parkway at Daniels Parkway intersection project development and environment re-evaluation — reconstructing the intersection of Metro and Daniels from a conventional intersection into a Continuous Flow Intersection —

will be held July 27.

The hearing will be held in-person from 5 – 7 p.m. with an open house from 5-6 p.m. before the formal hearing at 6 p.m. and live online from 6 – 7 p.m. with an overview for how to submit comments at 5:45 p.m.

The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing final design plans for this project. FDOT previously conducted a project development & environment re-evaluation study to evaluate and document the benefits, costs, and impacts of modifying the intersection configuration at Metro and Daniels parkways to address capacity needs based on projected travel demand generated by future population and economic growth.

The study (FPID 195650-1-21-01) was approved by the Office of Environmental Management as a Type 2 Categorical Exclusion (CE) on February 11, 1999. The current design has changed from that prepared during the PD&E Study which has resulted in changes to proposed right-of-way impacts.

The public hearing is being held to present information about the changes in design which includes the re-evaluation of the engineering and environmental analysis completed to date and to provide the opportunity for the public to offer feedback for the official hearing record.

You can participate in the Public Hearing in-person or live online. The same materials will be displayed at both the in-person and online events and will also be posted by July 19, 2023 on the project webpage at https://www.swflroads.com/project/431334-2 .

FDOT / WGCU Comntinuous Flow Interchange aspect under consideration for Metro Parkway at Daniels Parkway.

IN-PERSON OPTION: Attend the Public Hearing on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the FDOT District One Southwest Area Office 10041 Daniels Parkway Fort Myers, Florida 33913. The open-house portion will begin at 5 p.m., where attendees can view a copy of the project materials and talk to the project team. The formal presentation and testimony portion will begin at 6 p.m.

LIVE ONLINE OPTION: Attend virtually on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The event will include a livestream of the in-person presentation and a testimony portion. The formal presentation and testimony portion will begin at 6 p.m., but an overview for how to submit comments will start at 5:45 p.m. Please review the materials (available on the project webpage by July 19, 2023) before attending the virtual event. Register in advance by visiting https://tinyurl.com/MetroParkway or on the project website at https://www.swflroads.com/project/431334-2 . Once registered, attendees will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the hearing online.

WEBSITE: View all materials online at https://www.swflroads.com/project/431334-2. Comments can be provided through the project website and questions can be answered by calling the FDOT project manager Christopher Speese at (239) 225-1973.

After reviewing the hearing materials, and/or participating, you may submit comments in three ways:

1) through the project webpage;

2) email the FDOT Project Manager (Christopher Speese) at christopher.speese@dot.state.fl.us ;

or 3) mail comments to Christopher Speese, FDOT District One Southwest Area Office 10041 Daniels Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33913.

While comments about the project are accepted at any time, please note that comments must be received or postmarked by August 10, 2023, to be included in the formal workshop record. A summary of the hearing comments and responses will be available on the webpage approximately 30 days following the close of the comment period.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.