© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Southwest Florida International Airport reports second-best October traffic on record

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published November 29, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST
Southwest Florida's largest airports, RSW (above) and Punta Gorda, do not take part in an international effort to reduce carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that hundreds of airports worldwide are active in to try and lessen the transportation sector's contribution to climate change.
File
/
WGCU
Southwest Florida's largest airports, RSW (above) and Punta Gorda, do not take part in an international effort to reduce carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that hundreds of airports worldwide are active in to try and lessen the transportation sector's contribution to climate change.

Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers reported the second-best October in the 41-year history of the airport.

During October, nearly three-quarter of a million passengers traveled through the airport. This was a significant increase of 70 percent when compared to the post-Hurricane Ian passenger decreases in October 2022.

It is also the second-best October reported in the 41-year history of the airport. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is down 7.4 percent.

Despite those numbers, year-to-date passenger traffic was down 7.4 percent.

The traffic leader in October was Delta with 161,839 passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (132,164), United (114,363), American (114,323) and JetBlue (67,959).

Southwest Florida International Airport had 6,556 aircraft operations, an increase of 31 percent compared to October 2022. Page Field saw 16,831 operations, which was a 68 percent increase compared to October 2022.

Southwest Florida International Airport served a record-breaking 10.3 million passengers in 2022 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic.

No ad valorem (property) taxes are used for airport operation or construction. For more information, visit flylcpa.com or facebook.com/flyRSW.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Transportation WGCU NewsRSWSouthwest Florida International Airport
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Related Content
  1. RSW traffic report shows March numbers down 23 percent
  2. Spirit Airlines planning non-stop flights: RSW to Puerto Rico
  3. Monthly passenger traffic at RSW rises for first time since April '22
  4. Which U.S. airport is the best? We're looking at you, RSW
  5. New airline, Breeze Airways, plans nine new nonstop routes at RSW; will begin service in November
  6. Southwest Florida airports have no plans to reduce carbon footprint
  7. Southwest Florida International Airport records decrease in passenger traffic for April, YTD
  8. Southwest Florida International Airport joins the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program
  9. Southwest Florida International Airport's February numbers show decrease in passengers
  10. FAA lifts ground stop prompted by system glitch; Feds check into possibility of cyberattack