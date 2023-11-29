Southwest Florida International Airport reports second-best October traffic on record

Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers reported the second-best October in the 41-year history of the airport.

During October, nearly three-quarter of a million passengers traveled through the airport. This was a significant increase of 70 percent when compared to the post-Hurricane Ian passenger decreases in October 2022.

It is also the second-best October reported in the 41-year history of the airport. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is down 7.4 percent.

Despite those numbers, year-to-date passenger traffic was down 7.4 percent.

The traffic leader in October was Delta with 161,839 passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (132,164), United (114,363), American (114,323) and JetBlue (67,959).

Southwest Florida International Airport had 6,556 aircraft operations, an increase of 31 percent compared to October 2022. Page Field saw 16,831 operations, which was a 68 percent increase compared to October 2022.

Southwest Florida International Airport served a record-breaking 10.3 million passengers in 2022 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic.

No ad valorem (property) taxes are used for airport operation or construction. For more information, visit flylcpa.com or facebook.com/flyRSW.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.