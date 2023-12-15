Spirit Airlines celebrates 30th anniversary in Fort Myers with nonstop from RSW to Puerto Rico

Spirit Airlines launched non-stop service Friday from Southwest Florida International Airport to Puerto Rico and celebrated three decades of service in Southwest Florida.

The new non-stop flight is between Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport (SJU) and Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW). Spirit first landed in Fort Myers in 1993 and now offers nonstop service to 14 destinations and 20-peak day departures from the Midwest to the East Coast.

"RSW is a great, long-time partner of Spirit Airlines, and we're thankful to the Fort Myers community for their continued support as we add the only nonstop service to SJU on our 30th anniversary," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "The addition of nonstop service to San Juan creates an exciting opportunity to connect the two vibrant communities with reliable and convenient service."

Spirit's new service to San Juan follows the airline's recent launch of three, new routes from RSW to Charleston (CHS), Norfolk (ORF) and Richmond (RIC) in November.



Fort Myers (RSW) Service

Destination

Frequency

Atlanta (ATL)*

Daily

Atlantic City (ACY)

1-2x Daily

Boston (BOS)*

1-2x Daily

Charleston (CHS)*

2x Weekly

Chicago (ORD)

1-3x Daily

Columbus (CMH)*

2-3x Weekly

Detroit (DTW)

1-3x Daily

Indianapolis (IND)*

1-2x Daily

Nashville (BNA)*

Daily

Norfolk (ORF)*

2-3x Weekly

Philadelphia (PHL)*

3-7x Weekly

Pittsburgh (PIT)*

4-7x Weekly

Richmond (RIC)*

2x Weekly

San Juan (SJU) NEW

4x Weekly



*Seasonal routes

"We are extremely pleased that Spirit Airlines is inaugurating new nonstop flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico from Southwest Florida International Airport. San Juan is the most highly sought Caribbean destination at RSW," said Ben Siegel, CPA, C.M., Executive Director of the Lee County Port Authority. "This new service not only gives travelers from Southwest Florida an opportunity to visit family and friends on the beautiful island of Puerto Rico but will also bring business partners and visitors to Fort Myers to enjoy everything our region has to offer."

