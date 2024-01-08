Temporary overnight lane closure on Pine Island/Matlacha planned

The Lee County Department of Transportation and Lee County Utilities ask motorists to be aware of a temporary overnight lane closure due to emergency utility repairs on Pine Island Road at the west side of Matlacha.

One-lane traffic will begin at 8 p.m. today, Jan. 8, and conclude by 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Flaggers will direct traffic at the site. Work will be at the Little Pine Island Bridge, which sits west of the Matlacha Drawbridge.

Lee County Utilities is repairing a utility force main by installing a temporary line across the Little Pine Island Bridge.

For any additional information or necessary updates, check www.leegov.com or www.facebook.com/leecountyflbocc.

