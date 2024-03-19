Public hearing for U.S. 41 at Bonita Beach Road project study Tuesday

A public hearing will be held Tuesday by the Florida Department of Transportation for the U.S. 41 at Bonita Beach Road Project Development & Environment Study.

The hearing will be at Bonita Springs Recreation Center, 26740 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs.

The study evaluates potential capacity and safety improvements, as well as multi-modal features to address congestion and meet future demand.

Additional components under consideration include crosswalks with a pedestrian hybrid beacon, a new transit stop, and 12-foot wide shared-use paths at all intersection approaches.

The hearing is being conducted to present the preferred alternative and all analysis to date, as well as to offer an opportunity to express views concerning the location, conceptual design, and social, economic, and environmental effects of the proposed improvements. Participation is live online or in-person with the information presented during either format the same and all attendees having opportunity to comment.

Live Online Option

Register in advance: http://tinyurl.com/US41PublicHearing

5:45 p.m. Overview for how to submit comments

6 p.m. Formal presentation and comment.

Please review the materials on project webpage before attending (https://www.swflroads.com/project/444321-1).

In-Person Option

Bonita Springs Recreation Center

26740 Pine Ave

Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Open house, anytime between 5 – 6 p.m.

Formal presentation and comment, 6 p.m.

Those unable to attend the hearing can provide comment through the project webpage (https://www.swflroads.com/project/444321-1) or by emailing the project manager at (Patrick.Bateman@dot.state.fl.us) or mail (FDOT District One, Attn: Patrick Bateman, PE, MS 1-40, 801 N. Broadway Ave., Bartow, FL 33830).

While comments about the project are accepted at any time, they must be received or postmarked by April 5, 2024, to be included in the formal hearing record. Questions can be answered by calling the FDOT project manager Patrick Bateman at (863) 519-2792.

A summary of the hearing will be available on the webpage approximately 30 days following the close of the comment period.

Project documents will be available for public viewing now through April 5 at the City of Bonita Springs City Hall, 9101 Bonita Beach Road SE, Bonita Springs, FL 34135; Bonita Springs Public Library, 10560 Reynolds Street, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 and at Florida Department of Transportation, Southwest Area Office, 10041 Daniels Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33913. They will also be available on the project webpage.

FDOT is sending notices to property owners, business owners, interested persons and organizations within at least 300 feet of the project to provide the opportunity to give comments to FDOT regarding this project. FDOT solicits public participation without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. People who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or who require translation services (free of charge) should contact Cynthia Sykes, District One Title VI Coordinator, at (863) 519-2287, or email at Cynthia.Sykes@dot.state.fl.us at least seven days prior to the public hearing.

