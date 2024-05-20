Brush fire along I-75 in Sarasota forces FHP to shut down freeway

FDOT / FHP Fire shuts down I-75 in Sarasota.

A travel advisory from the Florida Highway Patrol shortly before 6 p.m. Monday alerted drivers that Interstate 75 had been closed down temporarily in both directions due to a brush fire.

The FHP and emergency workers continue to monitor the fire near the travel lanes of 75, south of Laurel Road.

State Troopers closed southbound Interstate 75 diverting traffic off at the Laurel Road (Exit 195) and were in the process of closing northbound Interstate 75 at Jacaranda Boulevard (Exit 193)

Southbound Interstate 75 travel lanes remain open south of Jacaranda Boulevard (Exit 193)

Northbound Interstate 75 travel lanes remain open north of Laurel Road (Exit 195)

US 41 remains open as an alternative route

Check with WGCU later for information on 75 being reopened.

