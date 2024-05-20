Rest Area Access Road under I-75 in Collier closed at Mile Marker 63

The Rest Area Access Road is closed located under Interstate 75 at mile marker 63 in Collier County due to an overturned truck that has spilled its cargo onto the roadway.

The spill happened early Monday morning.

The Florida Department of Transportation’s contractor is on the scene and in the process of clearing the debris.

Please use caution when traveling in the area. Updates will be provided as conditions change and be sure to access Florida’s navigational app at https://fl511.com/ for the latest information as well.

