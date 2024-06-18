Caloosahatchee River Bridge construction update: project 103 days ahead of schedule

The Caloosahatchee River Bridge is two weeks into an expected multi-week construction project with eight weeks of closure remaining. Additionally, project managers that work accomplished in the past two weeks has advanced the project by 103 days.

A project update Tuesday also said the Florida Department of Transportation and Lee County are adjusting traffic signal timings to alleviate congestion over the next two months.

The update said the full bridge closure is crucial for completing the project one year and four months ahead of schedule. During this initial 2-week work period, crews have demolished most of the median bridge deck and started replacing it, including the first few concrete pours. Additionally, preparations for guardrail installation on the northbound side of the bridge are underway.

For a visual update on the bridge's progress, please click on the following link.

The bridge will remain fully closed until August 11. After this date, the bridge will reopen, with nighttime closures and daytime lane closures as necessary. The entire project is expected to be completed by December 2024.

Motorists are encouraged to stay informed and view improvement plans by visiting [SWFL Roads Project] (https://www.swflroads.com/project/449015-1) or by calling the project hotline at 239-387-0115.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.