Finishing work planned this weekend on Colonial/I-75 project

FDOT / WGCU Detour and closure map for implementation of Colonial Boulevard diverging diamond interchange.

Finishing work on the Colonial Parkway diverging diamond interchange project will start Friday and include closures of the roadway as well as on- and off-ramps to I-75.

The final implementation of the project requires a phased closing all interchange ramps and Colonial between Six Mile Cypress Parkway/Ortiz Avenue and Forum Boulevard to motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists.

The closure allows crews to place the travel lanes into the final configuration including lane restriping, installation of signage, and traffic signals.

The work will begin at 9 p.m. Friday when crews will close on-ramps from Colonial to I-75. Pedestrian and bicycle access on Colonial will also be closed from Six Mile Cypress Parkway to Forum Boulevard.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, crews will close off-ramps between I-75 and Colonial, as well as access to Colonial between Six Mile Cypress and Forum.

During the closure, I-75 traffic can use Exit 138 onto Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, or Forum, to reach Colonial.

Motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour signs or identify alternate routes, as well as exercising caution through the detour area and anticipating delays.

All motorist ramps will be open by Sunday . Pedestrian and bicycle access on Colonial will remain closed until Monday.

