Challenger Boulevard to close east of Winkler Avenue for roundabout construction

Beginning Monday, August 19, contractors for the City of Fort Myers will close Challenger Boulevard east of Winkler Avenue to construct the other half of the roundabout.

Crews for the City of Fort Myers began construction in May of the Winkler Avenue and Challenger Boulevard Roundabout project. The following closures and detours will be implemented:

Challenger Boulevard

Challenger Boulevard will be closed on the east side of Winkler Avenue now that the west side of the roundabout construction is nearly complete. Motorists will access Challenger Boulevard via Six Mile Cypress Parkway.

Winkler Avenue

Winkler Avenue will continue to be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Northbound motorists should expect one lane of traffic to shift west between the Colonial Commons/San Simeon entrances and the Watermark/Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School entrances.

Drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists should use caution and be aware of construction equipment and vehicles entering/exiting the project area.

To learn more about the roundabout construction visit the project website at www.WinklerChallengerRoundabout.com. If you have questions or concerns during construction those can be directed to the City’s public information consultant, CMA Outreach, Inc., at 239-337-1071 or email info@WinklerChallengerRoundabout.com.

