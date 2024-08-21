U.S. 41 & 17 projects in Punta Gorda poised to start this fall

FDOT / WGCU U.S. 17 project area

Major upgrades along two key corridors in Punta Gorda will be getting underway this fall.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District One will start work on a project affecting both S.R. 35 (U.S. 17) and Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) aimed at enhancing road safety and traffic flow.

Key improvements will include:



Construction of a Roundabout: To improve traffic management and reduce congestion.

To improve traffic management and reduce congestion. Milling and Resurfacing: To refresh the existing pavement and extend its lifespan.

To refresh the existing pavement and extend its lifespan. Pavement Reconstruction and Widening: To accommodate increased traffic and enhance road stability.

To accommodate increased traffic and enhance road stability. Additional Features: Installation of new guardrails, drainage systems, signage, pavement markings, traffic signals, and Intelligent Transportation Systems.

Project Details:



FPID No. 441552-1: S.R. 35 (U.S. 17) from Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) to Bermont Road.

S.R. 35 (U.S. 17) from Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) to Bermont Road. FPID No. 441524-1: Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) from William Street to Peace River Bridge.

What to Expect:

Motorists should prepare for intermittent nighttime and overnight lane closures during construction. FDOT urges drivers to exercise caution, reduce their speed, and stay alert when traveling through the work zones. The construction schedule may also be subject to changes due to weather conditions or other unforeseen factors.

For ongoing updates and the most current project information, visit the SWFL Roads project website:

Residents can reach out to FDOT's Communications Team for additional information or inquiries. Contact Bryn Parsons at (239) 985-7864 or via email at bryn.parsons@dot.state.fl.us.

