Labor Day reminder about Sanibel Causeway beach and park areas

Ahead of the Labor Day holiday, visitors to Sanibel and Captiva are reminded that Causeway Island beaches and parks will remain closed while under construction.

Kati Sherrard, Florida Department of Transportation corridors program engineer, says it’s understandable that residents and visitors to Lee are eager to return to the causeway area:

"Unfortunately, right now, while we're working to do these repairs on the causeway, it's not the safest condition for all of those recreational activities to be enjoyed."

The Causeway islands are off limits to motorized and non-motorized vehicles. Sherrard reminds that pedestrians are not allowed on the Causeway.

"We ask that pedestrians refrain from using the causeway and walking across the causeway during this time, and that the islands are not used as picnic locations or an area to pull up your vessels, your boats, your jet skis, and enjoy the day there."

Sherrard said enjoying the causeway islands is important, but that workers need time to focus on repairs.

