Road work at Southwest Florida International Airport causes ground transportation changes

Terminal roadway improvements that are part of the Terminal Expansion Project Phase 2 at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) will mean some changes in the location of ground transportation at the airport.

Travelers will notice construction fencing on the lower level roadways involved with those changes now in effect.

For those arriving at RSW who will be using the Long-term Parking shuttles, on-demand taxis/limos, hotel shuttles or LeeTran bus service, the pickup locations will be different. All ground transportation will shift from the commercial lanes, located on the outer lower-level curb, to the first floor/ground level of the parking garage. Pickup points will be located on the sidewalk inside the parking garage on the first floor/ground level and will be well marked with signage. See map.

The Taxi Dispatch Booth for on-demand taxis and ground transportation assistance will be relocated to the first floor of the parking garage on the sidewalk, across the roadway from Doors 5 and 6.

Other changes passengers will notice this week are the following:

ARRIVALS/LOWER LEVEL

Crosswalks at Doors 3, 4 and 6 will be closed. Crosswalks at Doors 2 and 5 will remain open between the terminal curb and parking garage.

The front entrance to the Rental Car Facility will be closed. Customers will need to enter through the side entrances or use the center rear door of the Rental Car Facility, located on the ground level of the parking garage.

DEPARTURES/UPPER LEVEL

Crosswalks at Doors 2 and 5 will remain open between the terminal and garage.

Due to these changes, it may take a little extra time when you are leaving RSW. Please follow signage and be cautious when using all crosswalks. The Lee County Port Authority will continue to post updates on the airport’s website and Facebook to help travelers and airport users become aware of any changes.

