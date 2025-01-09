District One FDOT Districtwide Roadwatch Report For Jan. 12-18

This weekly report is prepared by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to inform the public about upcoming road work in Southwest Florida/District one. Below are the work schedule and lane closure locations for major state road projects.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

I-75 Punta Gorda Weigh Station Improvements near Mile Marker 160: Construction Project: FDOT is improving the Northbound and Southbound Punta Gorda Weigh Stations on I-75 near Mile Marker 160 in Charlotte County. Improvements include pavement resurfacing and replacement, replacement of sidewalk and pedestrian features, replacement of static weighing technology and new signing and pavement markings.

The following activities are subject to change based on weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances.

Crews will be working on mobilization.

The Northbound Weigh Station is closed until Summer 2025.

Crews may be working close to the roadway. Please exercise caution in the work zone. Construction is anticipated to be completed in Spring 2026.

US 41 (Tamiami Trail) from William Street to Peace River Bridge: Construction Project: The contractor continues work on the proposed roundabout location while traffic is shifted.

Motorists should expect daytime and nighttime lane closures on US 41 northbound from William Street to Carmalita Street between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Motorists should expect a daytime and nighttime lane closure on US 41 southbound from West Virginia Avenue to William Street between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Motorists should expect a road closure from Carmelita Street onto US 41 northbound.

Phase 3 Detour - Cross Street will be closed for the duration of Phase Three construction. Motorists attempting to access Carmalita Street from Cross Street will have to use the posted detour. They will turn left on West Charlotte Avenue, then right on Taylor Street, and continue until they reach Carmalita Street.

Phase 3A Traffic Shift – Traffic is shifted near the proposed roundabout along US 41 northbound and will be reduced to ONE lane. This traffic shift is expected until Tuesday, January 21, 2025, when two lanes of traffic will be restored.

US 41 from Midway Boulevard to Paulson Drive: Maintenance project: Motorists should expect intermittent outside northbound closures during nighttime/overnight hours from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays, while crews perform geotechnical work.

US 41 and Harbor View Road: Traffic operations: From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., crews will be replacing traffic signal heads. Motorists should expect temporary lane shifts and possible slow-moving traffic. A police officer will be present to ensure both motorist and crew safety.

US 41 and SR 776 at Various Intersections: Hurricane Ian signal repair project: Crews will be installing illuminated signs along US 41 in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte at several intersections. Motorists should expect minor traffic delays and slow-moving traffic. Please use caution as crews install signs.

US 41 from Main Street to Peace River Bridge: Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures during daytime and nighttime/overnight hours while crews resurface the roadway, construct curb, gutter, sidewalk, lane widenings, drainage, signage, streetlight, and signalization improvements.

US 17 from Piper Road to West of Golf Course Road: Construction project:

Crews will be constructing new turn lanes as well as milling and resurfacing existing roadway on US 17. Motorists should expect intermittent eastbound lane closures during daytime and nighttime hours. Motorists should expect slow-moving traffic and possible delays.

SR 776 from Riverview Avenue to Winchester Boulevard: Permit project: Motorists should expect lane closures during the nighttime/overnight hours of 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Thursday, December 5, 2024, through Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Crews will be milling and resurfacing side streets. Motorists should also expect slow-moving traffic with delays and to use caution as crews work near the roadway.

SR 35 (US 17) from Tamiami Trail (US 41) to Bermont Road: Construction project: The contractor continues milling and paving operations between Nesbit Street and I-75.

Motorists should expect daytime shoulder closures on eastbound and westbound SR 35 (US 17) after 9 a.m.

Motorists should expect nighttime/overnight lane closures on eastbound and westbound SR 35 (US 17) between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m.

SR 31 at CR 74 (Bermont Road) Roundabout Construction: Construction project: Crews plan to work on general earthwork for the detour and installing sock drains. Traffic signal and lighting work continues.

No lane closures planned.

Daytime work will occur Monday, January 12, through Thursday, January 16, between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Daytime work will take place on Friday, January 17, between the hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SR 31 at the Charlotte/Lee County Line: Permit project: Motorists should expect northbound and southbound lane closures on State Road 31 during the nighttime/overnight hours of 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.through Saturday, February 1, 2025. Crews will be performing emergency roadway repairs. Motorists should expect slow-moving traffic with delays and to use caution as crews work near the roadway.

COLLIER COUNTY

I-75 From North of Golden Gate to Lee County Line: Construction Project: Milling and resurfacing of existing northbound and southbound travel lanes on I-75, from just north of Golden Gate Parkway to the Collier/Lee County line (just south of Bonita Beach Road exit). Nightly lane closures for work are scheduled to occur on Sunday nights through Thursday nights.

Resurfacing operations have been completed at this time.

Installation of Traffic Monitoring Stations and Thermoplastic is anticipated to start Sunday night, January 12.

Installations will take place in the new roadway asphalt in both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-75. This work will be performed under double lane closures.



· Motorists can expect to see double-lane closures:

.75 miles north of the Golden Gate Interchange 500 feet south of the overpass above Immokalee Road



Please note that any specific changes will be addressed in a media advisory and the work schedule is subject to change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.

I-75 from (Alligator Alley) Resurfacing from Mile Marker 97 to Mile Marker 85: Construction project: FDOT is resurfacing I-75 (Alligator Alley) from Mile Marker 97 (just east of the Alligator Alley West Toll Plaza) to Mile Marker 85 in Collier County. Improvements include resurfacing of the road, replacement of sections of guardrail, shoulder improvements, and new signing and pavement markings.

The following activities are subject to change based on weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances.

Crews will be working on mobilization, shoulder work, and clearing and grubbing.

Motorists should anticipate lane closures throughout the duration of construction.

Crews may be working close to the roadway. Please exercise caution in the work zone and anticipate delays. The expected completion date is spring 2026.

I-75 from Mile Marker 76 to Mile Marker 100/Toll Plaza: Construction project: Crews will widen and resurface the roadway as well as construct new guardrail and wildlife crossings.

Motorists should expect intermittent southbound and northbound lane closures during daytime hours throughout the duration of the project .

Motorists should use caution as crews work on the roadway.

I-75 from the Broward County line to the east of the bridge over Wildlife Crossing #15: Construction project: Crews will widen and resurface the roadway as well as construct new guardrail and wildlife crossings.

Motorists should expect intermittent southbound and northbound lane closures during daytime hours throughout the duration of the project .

Motorists should use caution as crews work on the roadway.

I-75 at SR 951 (exit 101) Interchange Improvements: FDOT is reconstructing the I-75 southbound on- and off-ramp connections and the northbound on-ramp connection to the mainline lanes at SR 951 (exit 101). The northeast quadrant loop ramp will be connected to, and accessible only by, a direct flyover ramp from northbound Collier Boulevard starting south of the Davis Boulevard intersection. This single-lane flyover ramp will carry traffic over Beck Boulevard and a reconstructed I-75 southbound on-ramp. A single-lane flyover ramp extension will carry I-75 southbound traffic over Davis Boulevard to a new signalized intersection at Collier Boulevard and Business Circle North. This ramp will extend along the western side of Collier Boulevard.

The following activities are subject to change based on weather conditions and unforeseen underground conditions.

Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures for southbound CR 951/Collier Boulevard during nighttime/overnight hours for crews to move equipment and deliver materials.

Motorists should expect both northbound and southbound CR 951/Collier Boulevard travel lanes to shift from Business Circle South to I-75 to create work zones for crews to construct the elevated roadway.

Motorists should expect the outside right turn lane from southbound SR 951 to westbound SR 84/Davis Boulevard closed. Drivers can continue to turn right from the remaining open turn lane. This closure is needed for crews to begin work for the force main and bridge foundation installation and will remain in place through job completion.

Pedestrians should expect a sidewalk closure along SR 84 (Davis Boulevard) just west of SR 951 (Collier Boulevard) and along SR 951 (Collier Boulevard) between SR 84 (Davis Boulevard) and Business Circle North. Pedestrians may use SR 84 (Davis Boulevard) to Market Street to Business Circle South to access SR 951 (Collier Boulevard).

Motorists are advised that the SR 84 (Davis Boulevard) eastbound direct access ramp heading south to SR 951 ( Collier Boulevard) is permanently closed. The eastbound to southbound right turn will be available at the intersection.

Collier Boulevard) is permanently closed. The eastbound to southbound right turn will be available at the intersection. Motorists should expect reduced lane widths for southbound Collier Boulevard between Business Circle North and Business Circle South.

Please use caution and watch for workers and construction vehicles entering and leaving the roadway. The expected completion date is spring 2026. For more information please visit: https://www.swflroads.com/project/425843-2.

SR 82 from the Hendry County Line to Gator Slough Lane: Construction Project:

Motorists should expect intermittent southbound and northbound lane closures during the daytime and nighttime/overnight hours throughout the duration of the project.

Work consists of bridge construction, adding lanes and reconstruction, milling and resurfacing, drainage, grass median, sidewalk, guardrail, shared-use path, signalization, lighting, and signing and pavement markings.

Crews will be performing roadway widening including clearing & grubbing, excavations, and embankment construction on westbound and eastbound of the roadway.

Motorists should use caution and be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway throughout the duration of the project.

Motorists should use caution as crews work on the roadway. The expected project completion date is late fall of 2026.

DESOTO COUNTY

R 70 from Peace River to Southeast Baker Street: Construction project: Crews will reconstruct approximately 3.4 miles of SR 70 within the City of Arcadia, add new drainage facilities, add new and relocate sanitary and watermain utilities, install new traffic signals, reconstruct sidewalks, and add street lighting in various locations. During construction there will be lane closure on SR 70. Temporary pedestrian pathways will be installed for pedestrians during construction while sidewalks are under construction and detours will be in place during construction, while crews work on side roads; please follow signage and use caution in these areas.

Motorists should expect lane closures on westbound and eastbound SR 70 throughout the project.

Motorists should expect intermittent closures of side streets along east and westbound SR 70 to facilitate utility and drainage installations throughout the project. Please follow detour signs and allow extra travel time.

New Traffic Pattern: Eastbound SR 70 traffic has been moved to the south side of the roadway.

New Traffic Pattern: Westbound SR 70 traffic has been moved to the north side of the roadway, except between northbound US 17 and Manatee Ave.

Please use caution and remain alert for traffic signs, detours, equipment, and workers in the construction zone.

Estimated completion is summer 2026.

SR 70 from Manatee County Line to CR 661: Construction project: Crews will resurface SR 70 from the Manatee County line to CR 661, widen turn lanes and road shoulders, regrade ditches and improve drainage, and perform full depth roadway reconstruction at various locations. During construction the speed limit has been reduced to 50 mph and there will be periodic lane closures on SR 70 from the Manatee County line to CR 661.

Motorists should expect intermittent shoulder closures along SR 70 throughout the project.

Motorists should expect lane closures on SR 70 from Manatee County line to County Road 661 throughout the project.

Please use caution in the area and watch for workers in the construction zone.

Estimated completion is early 2025.

GLADES COUNTY

US 27 (SR 25) at SR 78 Intersection: Construction project: Crews will be reconstructing the intersection with concrete pavement. Other improvements include milling, resurfacing, drainage, guardrail, signing and pavement markings. Please use caution in the area and watch for workers, traffic signage, detours and equipment throughout the project.

US 27 between St Joseph Way Road and Little H Street will have two (2) westbound lanes closed and detoured to the eastbound lane and one (1) eastbound inside lane closed to accommodate westbound traffic, as needed, continuing around the clock until Feb. 25, 2025, for road reconstruction.

Project completion is expected mid-2025.

SR78 Lakeport: Maintenance project: Crews will be working along the shoulder resetting guardrail on westbound SR 78 between Old Lakeport Road and US 27. Lane closures may be conducted during this operation. Please use caution in the area. Expected completion is January 31, 2025.

HARDEE COUNTY

CR 664 from East of Pool Road to North of Palm Drive: Construction Project: Crews have begun work on CR 664 from east of Pool Road to North Palm Drive to remove and replace Bridge No. 060034 over Little Payne Creek.

Expect a full road closure on CR 664 between East of Pool Road and North Palm Drive starting in January 2025, lasting approximately 250 days.

A detour route is in place to guide motorists safely around the construction zone. Access will be maintained for local traffic only.

Completion is expected in late 2025

SR 66 from West of Sweetwater Road to Highlands County Line: Construction Project: Crews will begin work on SR 66 from West of Sweetwater Road to Highlands County Line. Improvements include resurfacing, pavement markings, and safety enhancements.

Expect lane closure and flagging operations on westbound and eastbound State Route 66 between west of Sweetwater Road to Highlands County Line from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m., from January to February 2025. Multiple closures may occur on opposite ends of the projects during the same day.

Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for workers and equipment in the construction zone.

Completion is expected in summer of 2025

SR 66 from US 17 (SR 35) to Charlie Creek: Construction project: Crews will mill and resurface SR 66 from US 17 to Charlie Creek. Improvements will include milling and resurfacing, and motorists can expect a detour at Merle Langford Road when the westbound lane of SR 66 is closed for construction. Eastbound SR 66 will remain open throughout. Other improvements consist of sidewalk construction, drainage structures, guardrails, curb and gutter, new pavement markings and other safety improvements. Please use caution in the area and watch for workers, traffic signage, detours and equipment throughout the project.

Expect lane closures and flagging operations on westbound and eastbound State Route 66 between Schoolhouse Road to Sweetwater Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., January to February 2025. Multiple closures may occur on opposite ends of the project during the same day.

Milling and resurfacing is ongoing, and motorists should expect longer delays in the queues and may want to consider using alternate routes.

Completion is expected in early 2026.

SR 64 from West of Prescott Road to Morgan Grice Road: Construction project: Crews will resurface SR 64 from west of Prescott Road to Morgan Grice Road. Improvements will include milling, resurfacing and safety improvements. Please use caution in this area and watch out for workers and equipment throughout the project.

Crews began paving in January continuing through February 2025. Paving crews and equipment will be on-site. Motorists are advised to follow posted signs, anticipate possible delays, and allow for additional travel time or consider alternate routes during this work.

Motorists should expect lane closures and flagging operations on westbound and eastbound SR 64. Please use caution in the area and remain alert for workers and equipment in the work zones.

Motorists can expect daytime lane closures to continue until completion in early 2025.

US 17 (SR 35 NB) from Bay Street to Palmetto Street: Permit project: Lane and sidewalk closures with law enforcement at night while contractor removes and installs poles on the east side of US 17. Please use caution in this area and watch out for workers and equipment during overnight hours.

HENDRY COUNTY

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

US 98 at Thunder Road and Birch Avenue: Construction project: Crews will work on a construction project at US 98 and Thunder Road/Birch Avenue. The project includes removing existing striping and placing new thermoplastic markings for the left-turn lane.

Motorists are urged to use caution in the area, watch for workers in the roadway, and follow all posted signs

State Road 25 (US 27) from Shoreline Drive to Davis and Gaines Road and State Road 25 (US 27) from North of Tower Street to South of Tower Street: Construction project: Crews began work on November 20, 2024, to reconstruct rigid pavement on State Road 25 (US 27) from north of Tower Street to south of Tower Street. Additionally, milling and resurfacing were completed on US 27 from Shoreline Drive to Davis and Gaines Road.

Crews will switch traffic to the northbound side of the intersection for phase two. Motorists should expect daytime and nighttime lane closures on the northbound and southbound lanes of State Road 25 (US 27) at the intersection of Dal Hall Boulevard and Tower Road.

Expect a temporary nighttime driveway closure at Wawa and Marathon from Jan. 12-14, 2025

Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for workers and equipment in the construction zone.

Anticipated completion Fall 2026.

SR 17 from Home Avenue to Evangeline Avenue: Permit maintenance project: Crews will be installing new utility poles on State Route 17 between Home Avenue and Evangeline Avenue. From Nov. 8, 2024, through January 2025, expect intermittent lane closures with one-lane flagging operations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please use caution in the area and watch for workers in the work zones.

LEE COUNTY

I-75 at Colonial Boulevard (mile marker 136): Construction project: Crews begin construction on the I-75 at Colonial Boulevard Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) Project. Other improvements along Colonial Boulevard include a Continuous Flow Intersection (CFI) at the intersection of Six Mile Cypress Parkway/Ortiz Avenue and a Superstreet intersection at the Colonial Boulevard/Forum Boulevard intersection. I-75 will also be widened to provide an auxiliary lane in each direction from Colonial Boulevard to SR 82/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The off-ramps at Colonial Boulevard DDI and the northbound off-ramps at SR 82 will have emergency stopping sites.

Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures on I-75 and the on and off ramps at SR 884/Colonial Boulevard during nighttime/overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the duration of construction.

Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures on SR 884/Colonial Boulevard during the nighttime/overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the duration of the construction.

Work on Final Configuration at Colonial Boulevard and Forum Boulevard Begins

Crews are installing the final configuration of the redirected crossing U-turn intersection at Colonial Boulevard and Forum Boulevard.

Forum Boulevard southbound to Colonial Boulevard eastbound will be reduced to one turn-lane.

Motorists traveling north on Colonial Court will only be able to turn left or right onto Colonial Boulevard and will not be able to continue straight across Colonial Boulevard onto Forum Boulevard. To access Forum Boulevard from Colonial Court, motorists must turn right onto Colonial Boulevard and make a U-turn at Colonial Country Club Boulevard to return to Forum Boulevard.

The final configuration is anticipated to be open in February 2025.

Drivers should exercise caution and be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway throughout the duration of the project.

Stay informed and sign up for construction alerts and view improvement plans by visiting https://www.swflroads.com/project/413065-1.

I-75 From South of Bonita Beach Road to North of Alico: Construction Project: Nighttime lane closure operations will Continue Sunday Nights through Thursday Nights for resurfacing operations, roadway widening and guardrail reconstruction.

During the week of Sunday, January 12, to Thursday, January 16, motorists should expect the I-75 southbound Collector Distributor Ramp to be closed during the nighttime/overnight hours for resurfacing and motorists are encouraged to follow posted detours.

Motorists can detour south to Alico Road from I-75 and then travel southbound on Three Oaks Parkway until they reach Corkscrew Road to travel eastbound to I-75.

During the week of Sunday, January 12, to Thursday, January 16, motorists should expect the westbound on-ramp at Alico road to I-75 southbound to be closed during the nighttime/overnight hours for the resurfacing of the ramps and motorists are encouraged to follow posted detours.

Motorists can detour southbound to Three Oaks Parkway from I-75 until they reach Corkscrew Road to travel eastbound to access I-75 southbound.

During the week of Sunday, January 12 to Thursday, January 16- Motorists should expect the eastbound on-ramp at Alico road to I-75 northbound to be closed during the nighttime/overnight hours for the resurfacing of the ramps and motorists are encouraged to follow posted detours.

Motorists can detour eastbound on Alico Road to Ben Hill Griffin Parkway/Treeline Avenue northbound until they reach Daniels Parkway and then travel westbound to access I-75 northbound.

Motorists should expect to see Temporary Barrier Wall installation at Corkscrew Road Interchange, Alico Road Interchange, and the Airport Collector Roads to accommodate widening and new guardrail installation.

Lane Closures will be used to accommodate the Temporary Barrier Wall Installation.

Daytime activities will include installation of sign bases and conduit installation for I.T.S. items.

This work will be performed during the daytime from inside the right-of-way away from the travel lanes or behind shoulder closures as needed.

The current work schedule is subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

lease note that any changes will be addressed in a media advisory.

Pine Island Road Causeway and Bridge Permanent Repairs: Construction project: As part of the Emergency Restoration of the Pine Island Road Causeway and Bridge, crews will be working in the project boundaries along CR 78 Pine Island Road from west of Little Pine Island Bridge (Bridge No. 120111) to west of Shoreview Drive.

Phase 1 of construction on Little Pine Island Bridge has begun. The bridge is reduced to one lane as part of the Phase 1 construction plan. The bridge will remain one lane through the duration of Phase 1. Temporary signals are placed on both ends of the bridge and variable message signs are in place to alert drivers.

The Little Pine Island Bridge has been reduced to a single lane width of twelve feet through the duration of Phase 1.

Motorists are reminded not to block driveways or entrances and to follow all posted signage throughout the construction zone.

Since the start of construction with the Little Pine Island Bridge, boaters are asked to be aware of construction equipment and erosion control measures that are in place.

Please be alerted to construction equipment in the construction zone. To maintain safety, motorists should find alternate parking areas.

Pedestrians and bicyclists are not permitted within the construction zone.

Please use caution and watch for workers and construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway.

Noise from construction equipment in the area is to be expected.

Please be patient and plan for additional travel time as it may be slower than usual in the area.

Sanibel Causeway Emergency Restoration: Crews have moved traffic to the permanent lanes on the Sanibel Causeway. The causeway islands surrounding the temporary roadway are an active work zone and are currently closed for public access, including from the water.

The following work activities above are scheduled to occur, however unforeseen underground conditions and weather may affect this schedule.

East of the Toll Plaza:

· Motorists should expect the outside eastbound lane of McGregor Boulevard closed from the toll plaza to just west of Shell Point Boulevard through March 2025 for multiple work activities.



Crews will be restoring guardrail and the asphalt shoulder along eastbound McGregor Boulevard. This work requires the outside lane to be closed to allow crews to work safety on the south side of the roadway.

The shoulder on McGregor Boulevard remains FULLY CLOSED TO ACCESS from the toll plaza to approximately ¾ miles east. The contractor is scheduled to stabilize the shoulder in early 2025.

Motorists can continue to expect temporary daytime flagging on McGregor Boulevard, both eastbound and westbound from Shell Point Boulevard to Punta Rassa Road for crews to move equipment and materials.

West of the Toll Plaza:

During the nighttime/overnight hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., motorists should expect one lane of travel with a flagging operation for the contractor to complete final paving of the roadway. This work is anticipated to be complete by the end of January.

Lee County is installing a post & rope system to temporarily delineate pedestrian traffic on the causeway islands during the upcoming recreational facility reconstruction.

Motorists should expect traffic to be intermittently stopped at the staging area entrance as equipment crosses the road with materials for work on the south side of McGregor Boulevard and on the south side of the Toll Plaza.

The westbound merge location is now west of the toll plaza. Motorists are urged to use caution and obey the 20 MPH speed limit. Construction vehicles and equipment continue to enter/exit the staging area near this location.

Crews continue work in the area of the off-island U-turn under Span A.

Many oversized vehicles are crossing the causeway to assist with recovery efforts on the island. Please be patient as travel may be slower than usual. Bicyclists are encouraged to utilize another mode of transportation to travel the causeway, and pedestrians are not permitted on the Sanibel Causeway. MOTORISTS ARE REMINDED TO OBEY THE POSTED SPEED LIMIT OF 20 MPH THROUGHOUT THE WORK ZONE.

US 41 over Caloosahatchee River Bridge Pedestrian Improvements: Design-Build Project from First Street in Fort Myers to North Key Drive in North Fort Myers. This project is intended to improve pedestrian safety by modifying the existing bridge to accommodate an eight-foot sidewalk on the west side of the southbound bridge. The sidewalk will connect to existing sidewalks north and south of the bridge structure to create safe access for pedestrians to cross.

Electronic message boards will be used to make motorists aware of lane closures and alternate routes that can be used.

Please note that the work schedule is subject to change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Stay informed and sign up for construction alerts and view improvement plans by visiting https://www.swflroads.com/project/449015-1 or by calling the project hotline at 239-387-0115.

US 41/SR 78: Maintenance permit project: Motorists should expect intermittent northbound lane closures during daytime hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews construct driveways in the area. Motorists should use caution as crews work near the roadway.

SR 884 (Colonial Boulevard) and Fowler Street: Construction project: Crews are constructing turn lanes, drainage upgrades, signalization upgrades and milling and resurfacing at the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and Fowler Street.

Project is in “final configuration’ and motorists should use caution and follow posted signage… “No Turn on Red”

Crews will be working adjacent to the roadway to complete sidewalk and final grading operations.

Motorists should continue to expect intermittent nighttime/overnight lane closures.

SR 865 (San Carlos Boulevard) from north of Cresent Street to north of Hurricane Pass Bridge: Construction Project: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District One, is making improvements along San Carlos Boulevard (S.R. 865). The purpose of the project is to provide additional travel options on a congested corridor, especially during the peak tourist season (January - April). The project will enhance mobility and safety for vehicular and non-vehicular transportation and increase accessibility and connections between community points of interest.

Crews implemented a traffic pattern shift as they work on the demolition of the existing barrier wall on the Matanzas Pass Bridge.

Northbound Estero Boulevard is closed from Crescent Street to the Matanzas Pass Bridge.

During construction, motorists should expect intermittent nighttime/overnight lane closures Monday through Friday. Motorists are asked to exercise caution and reduce their speed while driving through the work zone.

SR 865/San Carlos Boulevard at Pine Ridge Road: Hurricane Ian maintenance project: Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures while crews perform repairs to the traffic controller cabinet. Police officers will be on-site to direct traffic as needed. Please use caution and expect delays while traveling through this area.

SR 739 (Metro Parkway) from north of the Caloosahatchee River to SR 78 (Bayshore Road): Construction Project: The Contractor will begin setting up the closure on Monday, January 13, 2025, and the closure will continue for at least the next five weeks.

Motorists should expect full-time lane closures on the middle double left turn lane on SR 739 from north of the Caloosahatchee River to SR 78.

Motorists should expect the inside lanes to be closed on both northbound and southbound SR 739 from north of the Caloosahatchee River to SR 78.

Motorists should use caution as crews work near the roadway.

SR 739 from Palm Avenue to Old Metro Parkway: Maintenance Project: Motorists

should expect drilling operations to be performed on SR 739 on the eastbound and westbound shoulders during the daytime hours. Motorists should use caution as crews work near the roadway.

SR 82/Buckingham Road to Lee Boulevard/Colonial Boulevard: Maintenance

Project: Motorists should expect slow-moving traffic and delays on SR 82 westbound during daytime and nighttime hours while crews pave driveways. Nighttime lane closures will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should use caution as crews work near the roadway.

SR 80 from Buckingham Road to Hendry County Line: Construction project: Crews will be milling and resurfacing 9.5 miles of roadway, shoulder widening, turnout construction, guardrail, drainage, signing and pavement markings and installing intelligent transportation systems.

No lane closures expected.

SR 80 (Palm Beach Boulevard)/Veronica South Shoemaker Boulevard to Alta Vista Avenue: Construction project: Motorists should expect nighttime/overnight lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. during the week while crews perform soil boring operations to gather design criteria for upcoming improvements to the corridor. Please use caution and expect delays while traveling through this area.

SR 78 (Bayshore Road) from Evalena Lane to New Post Road: Construction Project: This project consists of access management improvements along SR 78 with the intent of enhancing traffic flow and reducing crashes.

Motorists should anticipate intermittent nighttime/overnight lane closures and should follow the posted regulatory signs.

Motorists should use caution as crews work on and near the roadway.



SR 78 (Pine Island Road) from west of Chiquita Boulevard to west of Santa Barbara Boulevard: Construction Project: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District One will be making roadway improvements including milling and resurfacing, widening, turn-lane construction, and median modifications. Other features of this project include signalization, lighting and signing, and pavement markings along State Road 78 from Chiquita Boulevard to Santa Barbara Boulevard.

Motorists should expect intermittent nighttime/overnight lane closures.

Anticipated completion is summer 2025.

SR 45 from Tara Boulevard to Del Prado Boulevard: Permit project: Motorists should expect intermittent daytime lane closures on US 41 southbound between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. beginning Sunday, December 1 through Monday, January 21, 2025. Crews will be working on the sidewalks. Motorists should use caution as crews work near the roadway.

SR 45/Leisure Road to Del Prado Boulevard North: Maintenance Project: Motorists should use caution when traveling along SR 45 southbound between Leisure Road and Del Prado Boulevard South as crews will be constructing watermain lines in the area. Work will be performed during daytime hours.

SR 31 from SR 78 (Bayshore Road) to Lake Babcock Drive: Construction Project: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District One, is making improvements to S.R. 31 from S.R. 78 (Bayshore Road) to Lake Babcock Drive. These interim improvements include building a new four-lane roadway east of the existing S.R. 31 roadway that will tie-in to the existing two-lane roadway. Additional improvements to the project corridor include separated multi-use trail facilities along both sides of S.R. 31, lighting enhancements at all major intersections, and significant enhancements to stormwater facilities.

Anticipated completion is winter 2026.

SR 31 from Little Farm Road to Suzan Drive: Permit project: Motorists should expect intermittent daytime lane closures northbound and southbound on SR 31 beginning Tuesday, October 29th, 2024, and continue through Tuesday, January 30, 2025. Work will occur on the weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Crews will be relocating double-circuit power lines.

Motorists should expect delays and use caution as crews work on and near the roadway.

State Roadways (US 41, SR 31, SR 78, SR 80, SR 82, SR 739, SR 865, and SR 867): Maintenance contract project: Crews are sweeping curb and gutter on state roadways and bridges. Motorists should expect lane closures during nighttime/overnight hours from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should expect slow-moving traffic and possible delays.

MANATEE COUNTY

I-75 at US 301 Interchange (Exit 224): I-75 at US 301 Interchange (Exit 224): Construction project: Project will widen the I-75 from SR 64 to the Manatee River, reconfigure the I-75/US 301 interchange from a partial cloverleaf interchange to a tight diamond configuration, construct new bridges will be constructed over the Manatee River for a northbound exit ramp and a southbound entrance ramp, and US 301 improvements. This week, crews will work on I-75 paving; drainage, utility, and median work on US 301; and, decking on the new bridges over the Manatee River.

Motorists should expect double lane closures on I-75 northbound during nighttime/overnight hours from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the duration of the construction; double closures on I-75 southbound during the nighttime/overnight hours from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the duration of the construction.

Motorists should expect lane closures on US 301 during nighttime/overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the duration of the construction.

Motorists should expect lane closures on Tidewater Preserve Boulevard through the duration of bridge construction.

Motorists should expect lane shifts on I-75 and US 301 through the duration of the construction.

Drivers should exercise caution and be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the interstate through the duration of the construction.

Variable message signs will be in place to alert drivers that work is underway. Estimated completion is late 2025.

I-75 Overpass at 44th Avenue East Lane Closures: Permit project: Lane closures on I-75 are expected to begin in early February 2025 while crews pour the bridge deck.

US 301 from 25th Court East to 13th Avenue East: Construction project: Crews have begun a 7.6-mile improvement project consisting of milling and resurfacing the roadway, widening in areas, base work, curb and gutter, sidewalk, guardrail, drainage improvements, bridge expansion joints, signalization, signing, and pavement marking.

Motorists can expect nighttime shoulder and lane closures along US 301 for shoulder construction at the intersections between 25 th Court East and 53 rd Avenue East.

Court East and 53 Avenue East. Motorists can expect nighttime shoulder and lane closures along US 301 for outside shoulder resurfacing between 9th Street West and 63 rd Avenue East.

Avenue East. Motorists can expect nighttime lane closures throughout the project with daytime lane closures on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

Motorists can expect additional roadwork at the rail crossing where US 301 and US 41 merge starting on Sunday, January 11, and continuing for approximately three weeks.

The project’s expected completion is early 2025.

US 301 and Moccasin Wallow Road Roundabout: Permit project: This roadway project includes widening approximately 1 mile of Moccasin Wallow Road from a two-lane to four-lane (two in each direction) between U.S. 301 and 115th Avenue East, roadway drainage, signalized intersections, street lighting, pedestrian-activated crossings, multi-use path, sidewalk, bicycle lanes and construction of a roundabout at the U.S. 301 and Moccasin Wallow Road intersection.

Occasional traffic shifts will be implemented on Moccasin Wallow Road so travelers are reminded to exercise caution and observe the new traffic patterns, especially at the intersections.

Project completion is expected mid-2025.

301 and SR 37: Construction: Crews are working in the project limits. Please use caution and be prepared to slow down.

SR 789 Gulf of Mexico Drive through Longboat Key: Motorists are advised to use due caution and expect delays along this roadway due to an island-wide debris collection operation along the entire Gulf of Mexico Drive right-of-way. Flagged single lanes are facilitating the safe loading of debris trucks. Cyclists are also urged to avoid the area as unsafe conditions exist within the bike lanes during debris removal.

SR 70 /15th Street East: Construction project: Motorists can expect temporary flagging operations as needed. Overnight paving is scheduled. Motorists should use caution in the area and consider alternate routes or add additional overnight travel time.

SR 70 from East of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard to West of Lorraine Road: Construction project: Crews are milling and resurfacing SR 70 from east of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard to west of Lorriane Road. Motorists should use caution in the area and consider alternate routes or add additional overnight travel time.

Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures and flagging operations from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The estimated completion date is mid-2025.

SR 70 from Lorraine Road to Bourneside Boulevard, Bradenton: Construction project: This project includes widening SR 70 from Lorraine Road to Bourneside Boulevard from a two-lane undivided roadway to a four-lane or six-lane divided roadway, depending on the location, construction of roundabouts on SR 70 at Uihlein Road, Del Webb Boulevard, and Bourneside Boulevard, intersection improvements at the existing signalized intersection of Greenbrook Boulevard and Lorraine Road, construction of four bridges over two Braden River crossing locations, new drainage system, construction of 10-foot shared use paths, street lighting, and landscaping, and installation of new fiber optic cable connecting the two signalized intersections to Manatee County’s regional Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS).

This week, crews will work to spread, mix, and grade the roadway subgrade and base material from Uihlein Road to the eastern limits of the project. Light pole bases and underground conduit will be installed east of Uihlein Road. Bourneside Boulevard continues to be closed, with reconstruction of the roadway with lighting and drainage improvements. Drainage work will continue on SR 70 between Greenbrook Boulevard and Lorraine Road.

Work will continue with construction of two eastbound bridges with removal of concrete forms. All work will be off the roadway with no planned long-term lane closures. However, it is expected that eastbound traffic will be interrupted for short periods of time throughout the day with flaggers as equipment cross from east to west at the bridge locations. Please use caution and watch for trucks and construction vehicles entering or exiting the work zone throughout the construction limits. Work will occur Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please use caution and be aware of workers and flaggers in the area.

Bourneside Boulevard is closed to construct the south portion of the Bourneside Boulevard roundabout. During this time, no traffic will be permitted on Bourneside Boulevard between The Masters Avenue and SR 70 in either direction while the existing roadway will be under construction. Motorists should use caution in the area and follow the provided detour route provided by way of The Masters Avenue to Lorraine Road. The closure will be in place until mid-February 2025.

SR 70 from Bourneside Boulevard to Waterbury Road: Construction project: This project includes widening SR 70 from Bourneside Boulevard to Waterbury Road from a two-lane undivided roadway to a four-lane divided roadway, Safety features will include roundabouts to be constructed at 197th Street East/Lindrick Lane, 213th Street East, 225th Street East/Panther Ridge Trail and County Road 675/Waterbury Road. The project will also include the installation of a new drainage system, new curb and gutter, construction of 10-foot shared-use paths and 5-foot paved shoulders on both sides of the roadway, street lighting throughout the project and landscaping inside the roundabouts.

The contractor will be working on clearing existing trees and vegetation in the future pond area, between Lindrick Lane and 213th Street E. on the north side of SR 70, and clearing existing vegetation from the roadway to the right of way along SR 70 from Lindrick Lane and Waterbury Road on the south side of SR 70. Crews will install perimeter erosion control devices throughout the project and continue rough grading for the future shared use path on the south side of SR 70; this work will be off the roadway along the project limits. Work will occur Sunday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please use caution and be aware of workers and flaggers in the area.

Notice: The Contractor will have permitted prescribed burns of cleared vegetation and trees along SR 70 on the south side of the roadway. This burning has been coordinated with local Florida Forest Service and will only occur during allowed daytime.

SR 64 from 9th Street East to Braden River: Construction project: Crews are working on milling and resurfacing, adding drainage improvements, replacing guardrails, new pedestrian signals, temporary and permanent electrical improvements, pavement reconstruction, sidewalks and curb and ramp reconstruction, signing and pavement markings, signalization, and lighting.

Pedestrians can expect detours throughout the project and are encouraged to use caution.

Motorists can expect lane closures overnight, starting after 7:30 p.m. for milling and resurfacing.

Project completion is anticipated mid-2025, weather permitting.

SR 64 at Lorraine Road South and 145th Street North: Construction project: Crews are working on the conversion of the traffic signal to a free-flowing roundabout.

The 145 th Street entrance at SR 64 has been reopened to motorists.

Street entrance at SR 64 has been reopened to motorists. Motorists can access the 7-Eleven and the Express Oil Change can use the business entrances west of 145 th Street.

Street. The traffic signal at Lorraine Road will remain deactivated.

SR 64 from 43rd Street West to 15th Street East and from 10th Street West to 10th Street East: Construction project: Construction is near completion for the 1.7-mile resurfacing project through the City of Bradenton.

Overnight paving will continue as needed.

SR 64 from East of Manatee River to Bill Parrish Road: Construction project: Crews are making drainage improvements and replacing ditch pavement, shoulder gutter, guardrail, along with signing and pavement markings. Please be alert for lane closures and/ or flagging operations.

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY

US 441 at NE 50th Drive (Hillard Road): Permit project: Crews are constructing a temporary road connection to rebuild Hillard Road. This permit also includes the construction of a new driveway connection and right-turn lane for the new South Florida Water Management facility. There may be daytime and nighttime lane closures and traffic may be reduced to one lane in various areas. Please use caution in the area and watch for workers in the work zones.

US 98 (SR 15/US 441/Parrott Avenue) from SW 23rd Street to SW 14th Street and US 98 (SR 15/US441/Parrott Avenue) from SW 3rd Street to SW 5th Street: Construction project: Crews will work on two projects in the area which will include milling, resurfacing, base work, drainage improvements, stormwater pond construction, ditch and shoulder regrading, curb and gutter, sidewalks, signing and pavement markings. There may be daytime and nighttime lane closures and traffic may be reduced to one lane in various areas. Please use caution in the area and watch for workers in the work zones.

Crews will begin paving operations on SW 21st Street. Paving crews and equipment are on-site. Please follow posted signs, be aware of possible delays, including additional travel time, or consider alternate routes during the repair. Motorists should expect intermittent daytime eastbound and westbound lane closures while crews complete paving operations.

US 98 (SR 15/US441/Parrott Avenue) from SW 3rd Street to SW 5th Street Construction project: Crews have begun work on State Road 15/US 441 at SW 4th Street.

Motorists should expect lane closures on SW 4th Street at its intersection with Parrott Avenue, including the southbound outside lane of Parrott Avenue and the northbound left-turn lane at Parrott Avenue and SW 4th Street.

Motorists should use caution in the area and remain alert for workers and equipment in the construction zone.

US 98 (SR 15/US441/Parrott Avenue) from SW 2nd Street to SE 5th Street Construction project: Crews will begin work on State Road 15/US 441 at SW 4th Street starting January 6, 2025.



Crews will perform construction activities, including lane closures of the northbound and southbound lanes of US 441 between SE 2nd Street and SE 5th Street.

Motorists should use caution in the area and remain alert for workers and equipment in the construction zone.

Expected completion is approximately 17 days.



US 98 (SR 15/US441/Parrott Avenue) from SW 3rd Street to SW 5th Street Construction project: Crews will begin work on State Road 15/US 441 at SE 4th Street starting January 14, 2025.

Motorists expect the closure of SE 4th Street at its intersection with Parrott Avenue, along with the northbound outside lane of Parrott Avenue and the southbound left-turn lane at Parrott Avenue and SE 4th Street.

Motorists should use caution in the area and remain alert for workers and equipment in the construction zone.



Expected completion is approximately 17 days.

Anticipated completion is early 2025.

US 98 (SR 700) from NW 80th Avenue to NW 160th Street: Construction Project: Crews will be working on a construction project along US 98 (SR 700) between NW 80th Avenue and approximately half a mile north of NW 160th Street. The project includes milling, paving, sodding, and striping to improve road quality and safety in the area. Daytime lane closures will occur, and traffic may be reduced to one lane at a time. Please use caution in the area and watch for workers in the work zones.

· Crews will begin grading, sodding and striping operations starting January to February 2025. Crews and equipment will be on-site daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please follow posted signs, be aware of possible delays, allow for additional travel time, or consider alternate routes. Flaggers will be present to guide traffic safely through the work zone.

· Motorists should expect intermittent eastbound and westbound lane closures while crews complete the paving and associated construction tasks.

Anticipated completion is early 2025.

SR 70 From Highlands County Line to SW 21st Avenue: Construction project: Crews will be working on radial widening, drainage, signage, traffic markings, and roadway resurfacing. There will be lane closures during construction on SR 70.

Motorists should expect intermittent daytime eastbound and westbound lane closures while crews work on grading, grassing, widening and paving work.

Anticipated completion is early 2025.

SR 70 From East of US 441 to Northeast 17th Avenue: Construction project: Crews will be working on milling and resurfacing, base work, drainage improvements, curb and gutter, guardrails, traffic signals, signage, pavement markings, lighting and other incidental construction.

Crews will begin paving operations on Sunday, January 12, continuing through February 2025. Paving crews and equipment will be on-site. Motorists are advised to follow posted signs, anticipate possible delays, and allow for additional travel time or consider alternate routes during this work. Motorists should expect intermittent nighttime eastbound and westbound lane closures while crews complete paving operations.

Motorists should expect intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures to take place both eastbound and westbound on SR 70 between NE 17th Avenue and NE 4th Avenue for curb/sidewalk removal and pour back. Lane closures will take place in the outside travel lanes.

Anticipated completion is early 2025.

POLK COUNTY

I-4 at SR 33 (Exit 38): Construction project: Project improvements include reconstructing the existing interchange, reconstruct I-4 bridges over SR 33, widen and resurface SR 33, wildlife crossings over I-4 and under SR 33, and noise walls on SR 33. This week, crews will work on the maintenance of traffic and erosion control.

Motorists should expect single lane closures on I-4 during nighttime/overnight hours from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. through the duration of the construction.

Motorists should expect double lane closures on I-4 during nighttime/overnight hours from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the duration of the construction.

Motorists should expect lane closures on SR 33 during nighttime/overnight hours from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the duration of the construction.

Motorists should expect lane shifts on I-4 and SR 33 through the duration of the construction. Drivers should exercise caution and be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the interstate through the duration of the construction.

Variable message signs will be in place to alert drivers that work is underway. Estimated completion is Summer 2029.

I-4 at CSX Railroad Bridge approximately 1200 feet west of Kathleen Road (Exit 31): Construction project: This project includes replacing the existing 250-foot bridge with two new 400-foot bridges to provide for CSX double tracking and will accommodate future expansion of I-4. The contractor will be working off the roadway with no lane closures.

US 98 from Old Stokes Road to US 27: Construction project: Improvements include, reducing the existing 12-foot-wide lanes to 11-foot-wide to provide for 6-foot paved shoulders, adding cross-drain pipes to improve drainage, extending the left turn lane, and constructing a traffic separator that will close the existing median opening on US 98 just west of US 27 for improved safety. During construction, CSX will improve the railroad tracks west of US 27. Watch for daytime lane closures with flaggers directing traffic as crews work on shoulder reconstruction and ditch pavement. Use caution and be prepared to stop.

US 98 (East Broadway Avenue) from Church Street to the Fort Meade Recreation Area: Construction project: This project includes bridge construction and demolition, milling and resurfacing, pedestrian, and drainage improvements, signing and pavement markings, and lighting improvements. Crews will be taking delivery of materials, working on drainage, the new roadway alignment, and finishing work on the concrete barrier wall. Expect intermittent lane closures throughout the project from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday, January 13, through Friday, January 17, 2025. Use caution and be prepared to merge or stop.

US 98 from West 2nd Street to West 5th Street: Construction project: A mid-block crossing with Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon (PHB) is being installed on US 98 to help pedestrians safely cross US 98 near Bryant Stadium and Henley Field. This week the contractor will work on signal items at night with intermittent lane closures. Also watch for daytime shoulder closures as crews install signal conduit. Use caution and be prepared to merge. For more information on this project visit www.swflroads.com/project/446814-1.

US 98 from south of Griffin Road to Sharon Drive: This project includes milling and resurfacing, repairing and improving drainage, improvements at Pyramid Parkway, special emphasis crosswalks, enhanced lighting, upgraded signal equipment, new signs northbound identifying the I-4 ramps, and painted bike lanes for emphasis. Crews continue working behind the barrier between Griffin Road and Pyramid Parkway during the day with no other anticipated lane closures. Use caution and watch for workers moving in and out of the work zone. For more information on this project, visit www.swflroads.com/project/445468-1.

US 98 from West Socrum Loop Road to CR 54: Construction project: The improvements under this project include widening US 98 to a 4-lane divided highway, creating roundabouts at the Big Cypress Boulevard and SR 471 intersections, relocating utilities, improving drainage, adding pedestrian crosswalks, and building shared use paths from W Socrum Loop Road / Hall Road to just north of Rock Ridge Road.

Lane closures with flagging operations from W Socrum Loop Road to Gator Creek Reserve from 8 p.m. Sunday, January 12 to 6 a.m. Monday, January 13. Be prepared to stop.

Expect periodic lane closures with flagging operations (in up to one half mile sections at a time) from Rock Ridge Road to SR 471 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, January 13 through Friday, January 17. Be prepared to stop.

The speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH on US 98 throughout the project limits.

US 92 from west of East Gary Road to west of SR 659 (Combee Road): Construction project: Project improvements include milling and resurfacing, reconstructing the outside westbound travel lane from Combee Road to North Eastside Drive, removing the traffic separator, adding a keyhole bike lane and upgrading signal equipment at East Lake Paker Drive, drainage improvements, curb, gutter and sidewalk improvements with ADA ramps, driveway reconstruction, and upgrading and adding lighting throughout the project.

US 92 (East Memorial Boulevard) has been reduced to one lane westbound from Combee Road to North Eastside Drive through March 2025 to make drainage improvements and reconstruct the westbound lane. During the closure and work behind the barrier wall, motorists will not be able to enter or exit Taco Bell directly off of Memorial Boulevard. Patrons should enter off Nort Eastside Drive. Use caution and be prepared to merge.

US 92 from SR 570 Westbound Exit Ramp to Hamptons Golf and Country Club: Maintenance permits: Expect nighttime/overnight lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews work on shoulders, construct a right turn lane into Everest Hospital and work in the median. Use caution and be prepared to merge or stop. Work is expected to continue through February 2025.

US 92 from Schalamar Creek Drive to West of SR 570: Construction project: Project improvements include milling and resurfacing and signal work. Crews will begin milling and resurfacing at night/overnight starting Sunday night, January 12, depending on weather. Watch for lane closures in both directions. Use caution and be prepared to merge.

US 27 from Ronald Reagan Boulevard to Elgin Boulevard: Maintenance permits: Watch for nighttime/overnight northbound lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews work within the shoulder on proposed turn lanes for a future development.

US 27 from La Casa Del Sol to North Boulevard West: Maintenance permit project: Watch for nighttime/overnight lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Thursday nights while the contractor works in the median at Mini Dump Road/Forest Lake Drive through late January, 2025. The turn lanes will remain closed while work is completed on Forest Lake Drive. Use caution and be prepared to merge.

SR 572 (Drane Field Road) from Pipkin Creek Road to Harden Boulevard: Permit project: Watch for single lane closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as crews layout new gas lines. Use caution and be prepared to merge or stop.

SR 572 from Airport Road to Pipkin Creek Road and SR 572 Roundabout at Waring Road: Construction project: Project improvements include resurfacing and lane widening on SR 572 and a new roundabout at Waring Road. This week, crews will work on utilities, drainage, and roadway grading.

· Waring Road from the SR 572/Drane Field Road intersection to immediately south of Drane Field Road will be closed until February 2025. Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour or identify alternative routes.

Motorists should expect lane closures through the duration of the construction

Resurfacing project – expect lane closures during the nighttime/overnight hours from 7 pm to 6 am

Roundabout – expect lane closures during the nighttime/overnight hours from 7 pm to 7 am and from 9 am to 4 pm

Motorists should expect lane shifts through the duration of the construction.

Drivers should exercise caution and be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway through the duration of the construction.

Variable message signs will be in place to alert drivers that work is underway. Estimated completion is Spring 2026.

SR 570 (Polk Parkway) from I-4 to Old Dixie Highway: Construction project: Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise is converting an 18-mile portion of Polk Parkway/SR 570 to electronic tolling between I-4 and Old Dixie Highway/CR 546 in Polk County. This project includes constructing three new toll gantries at the Western Mainline (milepost 8), Central Mainline (milepost 13), and SR 540 New Mainline (milepost 15.5), removing cash toll collections and replacing them with SunPass and TOLL-BY-PLATE and demolishing the existing Western and Central Mainline toll plazas. Work is anticipated to be completed in early 2025. This is a Florida Turnpike Enterprise project. For more information or questions about the project and/or traffic impacts contact Louis Grisoglio at Louis.Grisoglio@dot.state.fl.us.

SR 570B (Central Polk Parkway): Turnpike project: Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise is constructing Central Polk Parkway/State Road (SR) 570B, a new, four-lane (two lanes in each direction) tolled roadway. This new stretch of roadway will begin at Polk Parkway/SR 570 and Winter Lake Road/SR 540 and extend approximately 6.5 miles to US 17/SR 35. Expect lane closures and intermittent work on SR 540 (Winter Lake Road). Use caution and be prepared to merge. The westbound Polk Parkway exit ramp to Winter Lake Road (Exit 14) is expected to remain closed through late 2025. Westbound Polk Parkway/SR 570 traffic wishing to access Winter Lake Road/SR 540 (Exit 14) will be directed to exit at US 92 (Exit 17), travel east on US 92 to Recker Highway/CR 655, travel southeast on Recker Highway to Spirit Lake Road, and travel south on Spirit Lake Road to access Winter Lake Road. This is a Florida Turnpike Enterprise project. For more information or questions about the project and/or traffic impacts contact Louis Grisoglio at Louis.Grisoglio@dot.state.fl.us.

SR 563 (Harden Boulevard) from south of Beaker Road to Forest Park Street: Construction project: This project includes milling and resurfacing the roadway, adding sidewalk, upgrading pedestrian signal equipment, removing some trees for improved visibility, drainage work, and removing delineators and adding curb at Forest Park Street. Expect nighttime/overnight lane closures as crews resume paving the final layer of asphalt. Use caution and be prepared to merge.

SR 563 (Sikes Boulevard/Kathleen Road) from George Jenkins Boulevard to MLK Jr. Avenue: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be working on driveway/side street and placing curb and sidewalk. Watch for southbound lane closures, use caution, and be prepared to merge.

SR 559 (Berkley Road) from US 92 to Granada Road: Construction project: This project includes roadway resurfacing, and sidewalk and curb reconstruction. Expect nighttime/overnight lane closures as crews continue paving Sunday through Thursday nights. Use caution and be prepared to merge or stop.

SR 559 from I-4 to SR 33 (Commonwealth Avenue): Construction project: This project includes milling and resurfacing, asphalt driveway reconstruction, shoulder widening, turn lane reconstruction and widening, sodding, and new traffic signals and supplemental lighting at the I-4 ramps. This week crews will work on drilled shafts for the new signals at night/overnight and install bases during the day. Watch for sidewalk closures near the bridge above I4. Use caution and be prepared to merge or stop.

SR 544 (Havendale Boulevard) at US 17 (8th Street NW): Construction Project: Safety improvements under this contract include extending the eastbound left turn lane from Havendale Boulevard to US 17, closing the median openings at 9th Street NW and 10th Street NW, restriping both directions of US 17 to include a single left turn lane and two dedicated through lanes, adding high-visibility crosswalks and upgrading signal equipment. The US 17 northbound and southbound lanes have been restriped to include a single left turn lane and two dedicated through lanes in each direction. Expect nighttime/overnight lane closures as crews install pavement markings at night, and shoulder closures during the day. Use caution and be prepared to merge or stop and watch for workers close to the road.

SR 544/Lucerne Park Rd (1st street North) from Martin Luther King Boulevard to US 27: Maintenance contracts project: Watch for eastbound and westbound lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through February 16, 2025, as the contractor place roadway markings at night/overnight. Use caution and watch for workers close to the road.

SR 540 (Cypress Gardens Boulevard) from Old Helena Road to Waterview Way: Maintenance permit project: Expect eastbound and westbound lane shifts and changes to the traffic pattern as crews construct a new intersection. Use caution and be prepared to merge or stop.

SR 540 (Cypress Gardens Boulevard) from 4th Street SE to Carlton Arms Boulevard: Maintenance contracts project: Watch for west and eastbound lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through January 15, 2025, as the contractor performs concrete work repairs. Some of the work will be done during the day and the rest during the night. Use caution and watch for workers close to the road.

SR 60 from CR 555 (Crown Avenue/Agricola Road) to Broadway Avenue and from the Eastbound SR 60 split to east of the Peace River overflow bridge: Construction project: This project includes milling and resurfacing, drainage, sidewalk and guardrail work, signal, lighting and ITS upgrades, and minor bridge rehabilitation. Crews will continue milling and paving from East Van Fleet Drive to C. Wilson Ranch Road. Expect daytime eastbound and westbound lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, January 13 to Friday, January 17. Use caution and be prepared to merge.

SR 37 from Manatee County Line to Ft. Green Mine: Maintenance contracts project: Watch for northbound and southbound lane closures from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday, February 28, 2025, as the contractor reworks the shoulders. Use caution and watch for workers close to the road.

SR 33 (Lakeland Hills Boulevard) from Parkview Place to Griffin Road: Construction project: Project improvements include roadway reconstruction, milling & resurfacing, placing curb and gutter, installing a new drainage system, widening sidewalk, upgrading signals and lighting, and upgrading water and sewer lines for the City of Lakeland. This week workers will continue installing drainage along the east side of Lakeland Hills Boulevard.

Traffic remains in one lane in each direction but is now shifted to the west side of Lakeland Hills Boulevard so crews can begin underground drainage and utility work under the existing northbound lanes. The lanes will remain in this configuration for several months.

Traffic will remain in one lane in each direction for most of the duration of construction.

The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph during construction

Use caution, be prepared to merge and plan for delays

SR 17 (Scenic Highway) from 5th Street to Crooked Lake Drive: Construction project: This full depth reclamation (FDR) project includes removing and reclaiming the roadway and underlying base to create a stronger base for the new roadway, adding new pavement, improving drainage, reconstructing some side street entrances and repairing and replacing sidewalk and curb. This week the contractor will continue drainage work.

SR 17 from Bannon Island Road to Hughs Road: Maintenance: Watch for southbound daytime lane closures as crews construct a right turn lane for a future development at Floyd Road. Use caution and prepare to merge or stop.

County Line Road over Peace River Bridge: Construction project: This project includes replacing the County Line Bridge over the Peace River in Polk and Hardee Counties. The new bridge will have two 12-foot lanes with additional eight-foot shoulders. This week crews will be placing substructure elements and continue driving piles for the new bridge. Motorists should follow the posted detours.

Eastbound: Head north or south on US 17 to Hardee Street and east on Hardee Street to Lake Branch Road. Head southeast on Lake Branch Road to Platt Road and head north back to County Line Road.

Westbound: Head east or west on County Line Road to Platt Road. Head south on Platt Road to Lake Branch Road and head west to Hardee Street. Turn left (west) on Hardee Street to US 17. Turn right (north) on US 17 back to County Line Road.

More information on this project and graphics of the signed detours can be found at www.swflroads.com/project/439441-1.

South Parkway Frontage Road from Harden Boulevard to Old Highway 37: Maintenance permits: Crews will be adding new watermain and force main pipes to serve a new apartment complex. Work includes directional drilling. Watch for workers and equipment close to the road. Installation is expected to be completed in early 2025.

SARASOTA COUNTY

I-75 at SR 72/Clark Road (Exit 205): Construction project: Project improvements include reconstructing the existing interchange to a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI), adding auxiliary lane on I-75 northbound from SR 72 to Bee Ridge Road, widen I-75 southbound from Proctor Road to SR 72, and improvements on Clark Road. This week, crews will work on punch list items.

Motorists should expect single lane closures on I-75 during nighttime/overnight hours from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. through the duration of the construction.

Motorists should expect double lane closures on I-75 during nighttime/overnight hours from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. through the duration of the construction.

Motorists should expect lane closures on SR 72 during nighttime/overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. through the duration of the construction.

Motorists should expect lane shifts on I-75 and SR 72 through the duration of the construction.

Drivers should exercise caution and be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the interstate through the duration of the construction.

Variable message signs will be in place to alert drivers that work is underway. Estimated completion is March 2025.

US 41 from North of Port Commons from north of Port Commons to State College of Florida: Construction project: Project improvements include milling and resurfacing, guardrail, drainage improvements, signing and pavement markings, and signalization improvements. Expected completion early 2025.

This week, crews will work on asphalt paving and miscellaneous construction activities. Motorists should expect daytime lane closures from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and nighttime lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Motorists should use caution when making U-turns and be aware of workers in the area. Please use caution and watch for workers and flaggers, and construction vehicles entering or exiting the work zone throughout the construction limits.

US 41 at Wellen Park Villages Roundabout: Permit project: Construction of the at Wellen Park E is complete. Wellen Park Village D has a new traffic pattern.

US 301 from 12th Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Way: Construction project: Crews are working on intersection improvements along US 301 in Sarasota County. The project was requested by the Traffic Safety Department to improve safety and enhance traffic flow along the corridor. Improvements include adding signal heads, additional signage, and special emphasis crosswalks. Additional improvements include a proposed restricted crossing U-turn (RCUT) at the 21st Street intersection adding a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon (PHB) on mast-arm assemblies.

There will be a permanent merge lane closure at 12 th Street turning right onto US 301 south.

Street turning right onto US 301 south. Travel times will be monitored. Motorists may wish to add additional travel time or choose an alternate route.

The intersection improvement project will go through late spring 2025.

SR 72 Stickney Point Bridge: Bridge Maintenance: This bridge is currently undergoing an improvement project that will extend the bridge's service life and operational reliability, mitigating the effects of the harsh coastal environment, severe weather, and wear from the volume of vehicle and marine traffic.

The project is prioritized to be completed as soon as possible with crews working 6-day weeks. Because additional technical and structural work is needed, completion is now expected in March 2025.

Bridge diversions are not scheduled this week.

Bridge openings for functional testing continue in conjunction with normal openings.

Single-lane closures will continue for the duration of the project.

SR 72 Clark Road and the Legacy Trail: Construction Project: Crews are constructing two new pedestrian bridges and intersection improvements along the Legacy Trail in Sarasota County.

No current lane closures.

Motorists can expect lane closures in March on Clark Road to accommodate the installation of the structural beam.

Expected completion is April 2025.

SR 758 Bee Ridge Road at the Legacy Trail: Construction project: Crews are constructing two new pedestrian bridges and intersection improvements along the Legacy Trail in Sarasota County.



No current lane closures.

Additional overnight work is possible through the completion of the project.

Expected completion is February 2025.

SR 777 River Road from I-75 to US 41: Construction project: Embankment activities continue on the southbound roadway from West Villages Parkway to US 41. Drainage installations, sod placement, and curb and gutter installations will continue throughout the project. Signal, ITS, and lighting work is ongoing, Trucks will be crossing the road at various locations using intermittent flagging operations.

SR 789 Gulf of Mexico Drive through Longboat Key: Motorists are advised to use caution and expect delays along this roadway due to an island-wide debris collection operation along the entire Gulf of Mexico Drive right-of-way. Flagged single lanes are facilitating the safe loading of debris trucks. Cyclists are also urged to avoid the area as unsafe conditions exist within the bike lanes during debris removal.

SR 789 at Bay Harbor Condominiums: Maintenance project: Crews will conduct drainage improvements in Longboat Key along SR 789 at the Bay Harbor Condominiums starting on Tuesday, January 14, 2024. The work will be conducted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for approximately two weeks. No lane closures are expected, but there may be sidewalk closures/detours.

