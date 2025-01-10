Sarasota County resurfacing resumes for Siesta Key

Resurfacing and milling operations will resume Jan. 13 for Siesta Key after being suspended due to hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Above is a map showing the roads that will be resurfaced and those that have been finished so far. Work will be done on local and residential roads first.

Construction will occur Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., not including holidays. The project is expected to be completed in summer 2025.

The resurfacing for Beach Road is scheduled to start after April 20 and will occur at night, to avoid peak tourist season and minimize impacts. The community can learn more about the project on the county website.

Resurfacing Siesta Key is part of a Sarasota County-wide roadway resurfacing program. The project includes milling and paving, pavement stripping, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramp modifications, curb repairs, roadway base repairs and school zone sign improvements.

All motorists may expect some lane closures and should seek alternate routes whenever possible. During construction, emergency vehicles will always have unrestricted access. Pedestrians and motorists should use caution while traveling through the area and expect some minor delays.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.