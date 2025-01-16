Live online meeting Jan. 22 for Pine Island Road Project Study

A live online meeting is set at 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 22. for the SR 78 (Pine Island Road) Project Development and Environment Study.

This study will evaluate ways to enhance safety conditions, add capacity, and accommodate future traffic demands. Project benefits could include widening SR 78 (Pine Island Road) from a four-lane divided roadway to a six-lane-divided roadway and other improvements such as intersection, drainage, sidewalks, and bicycle lanes. Each alternative will be evaluated for potential effects on the social, cultural, natural, and physical environment.

Throughout this process, FDOT will consider a “no-build” option which assumes no improvements to SR 78 (Pine Island Road) other than routine maintenance. If the study results in the selection of a “build” alternative, the project can proceed to the design phase, during which construction plans are prepared.

The meeting is being conducted to provide an opportunity for the public to express their views and ask questions about the project. The information presented in either format will be the same and all attendees will have the opportunity to comment.

For the live online meeting, opening at 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 22, you can register in advance: https://bit.ly/SR78PDEKick-Off

There will be a viewing of the project materials and a question-and-answer component with the project team. Review the materials on the project webpage before attending: https://www.swflroads.com/project/452680-1

For those unable to attend the meeting, comments can also be provided through the project webpage ( https://www.swflroads.com/project/452680-1) or by email David.Turley@dot.state.fl.us or by mail to FDOT District One, Attn: David C. Turley, P.E., Project Manager, MS 1-40, 801 N. Broadway Ave., Bartow, FL 33830. While comments about the project are accepted at any time, they must be received or postmarked by January 31, 2025, to be included in the formal meeting record. All comments are weighted equally. Questions can be answered by calling the FDOT project manager David C. Turley, P.E. at (863) 519-2255.

