Little Pine Island Bridge finally reopens with two lanes of traffic

MATLACHA – After months of navigating single-lane traffic, motorists traveling to and from Pine Island again can use two lanes on the Little Pine Island Bridge.

The use of the two-lanes marks a major milestone in the recovery and reconstruction efforts following extensive damage caused by Hurricane Ian in 2022.

This change is expected to reduce congestion; however, drivers should still anticipate possible delays.

Originally slated to open Monday, April 7, the second lane was opened ahead of schedule due to the work of construction crews.

The eastbound lane on the original bridge remains in use, while a newly constructed westbound lane on the new bridge is now open—restoring two-way traffic and easing congestion for residents, commuters, and business owners.

“This milestone marks meaningful progress for the community,” said L.K. Nandam, FDOT District One Secretary. “Our priority is to deliver a durable, long-lasting bridge designed to endure the toughest conditions. When complete, this new structure will reflect our commitment to resilience and sustainability—built not just to recover, but to stand strong for future generations.”

Drivers are encouraged to remain in their designated lanes and anticipate possible delays as utility work begins on the new bridge. Westbound motorists will no longer need to cross into eastbound lanes, providing a safer and more efficient commute.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.