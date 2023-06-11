Precautionary boil water notice-Rockfill Road area, Fort Myers

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued by the city of Fort Myers for residents in the Rockfill Road area after a water main break at 2635 Rockfill. Repairs of the 12-inch main are currently underway.

The boil water notice is in effect for the following addresses:

2054-2920 Rockfill Road

4025-4097 Edison Ave.

4130-4131 Wausau Road

4040-4070 Mayflower Road

4175-4267 Canal Street

2385 Flint Drive

2506 Precast Court

As a precautionary measure, the city advises boiling water consumed for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient.

As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

The city will continue to test the water and will notify the community as soon as the notice is rescinded.

As a best practice, the water is tested for a minimum of 48 hours following the declaration of the precautionary boil water notice. At that point, the results are provided to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which will then determine whether the precautionary boil water notice may be rescinded, or additional testing is required.

