© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Taste, color, smell change in Lee water is normal -- and temporary

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published April 22, 2024 at 10:18 AM EDT
Cape Coral officials rescinded a mandatory boil water advisory due to E. coli found in the public drinking water system 18 hours after they imposed it
WGCU
/
File
Lee water customers may notice a temporary change in taste, color and smell of their water.

Lee County Utilities customers may notice a temporary change in taste, odor and color of their water

Lee County Utilities will be temporarily converting its disinfectant process from chloramines to free chlorine residual from May 1 through 21.

This is a routine measure that is common for water utilities.

Check on WGCU.org for more information.

Anyone who uses a kidney dialysis machine at home should contact an equipment supplier so the proper filtering equipment may be installed.

Tropical fish or aquatic animal owners should contact a local tropical fish store for appropriate pretreatment of water before adding water to tanks.

Customers may notice a temporary change in the taste, odor and color of the water, which is not harmful. This is a routine measure to ensure customers of clean, safe potable water.

Customers with questions can call 239-533-8845 during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Water Quality WGCU NewsUtilitiesWaterGovernment
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff