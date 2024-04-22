Taste, color, smell change in Lee water is normal -- and temporary

Lee County Utilities customers may notice a temporary change in taste, odor and color of their water

Lee County Utilities will be temporarily converting its disinfectant process from chloramines to free chlorine residual from May 1 through 21.

This is a routine measure that is common for water utilities.

Check on WGCU.org for more information.

Anyone who uses a kidney dialysis machine at home should contact an equipment supplier so the proper filtering equipment may be installed.

Tropical fish or aquatic animal owners should contact a local tropical fish store for appropriate pretreatment of water before adding water to tanks.

Customers may notice a temporary change in the taste, odor and color of the water, which is not harmful. This is a routine measure to ensure customers of clean, safe potable water.

Customers with questions can call 239-533-8845 during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

