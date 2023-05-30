System in Gulf has small chance of developing; likely rainy, windy

There may be some trouble brewing in the Gulf of Mexico for this week.

The National Hurricane Center is watching an area for tropical development. Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Meteorologist Jeff George has the details.

"A area of low pressure is expected to continue intensifying over the next several days in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. For now, the system is disorganized and there is a very low chance for tropical development," George said, adding that the Florida Peninsula can expect gusty winds and rounds of heavy rain from this disturbance as it tracks slowly across the state Thursday into the early parts of the weekend.

Furthermore, George said, "The official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season in this Thursday, and this is a great reminder that we always need to be prepared from now until the end of November."

The NHC reported that environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable for additional development of the system over the next several days as it meanders over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

NHC/NOAA / Special to WGCU

The system is then forecast to move across the Florida Peninsula this weekend and emerge into the southwestern Atlantic Ocean by early next week.

Regardless of development, the system could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds over portions of the Florida Peninsula later this week.

Rainfall outlooks issued included: Formation chance through 48 hours, low ...10 percent; Formation chance through 7 days, low ... 20 percent.

The Florida Public Radio Emergency Network and the National Hurricane Center contributed to this report.