Heat Advisory in effect in Collier County until Friday evening

A Heat Advisory will remain in effect for Collier County and other areas of Southwest and Southeast Florida until 7 p.m. Friday with heat indices at times possibly ranging between 105° - 110°.

The National Weather Service in Miami issued the advisory shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Areas affected include coastal and inland Collier County including Bonita Shores, East Naples, Naples, Marco Island, Marco Island Airport, Royal Palm Hammock, North Naples, Golden Gate, Orange Tree, Bunker Hill, Immokalee, Miles City, and Sunniland.

The NWS said impacts from the hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Precautionary and preparedness actions to take include drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun, and checking up on relatives and neighbors.

NWS / WGCU Temperatures Wednesday afternoon

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing whenpossible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 9 1 1.

