Heat Advisory in effect through Sunday night in SW and South Fl.

The National Weather Service in Miami issued another heat advisory along with possible localized flooding from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday for a large section of Southwest and South Florida, from Collier County to Miami, stopping just short of the Florida Keys.

The NWS office said peak heat index values will range between 105 and 109 degrees across the region through the early evening hours.

Higher temperatures were expected to continue Monday through Saturday with heat index values potentially reaching or exceed advisory criteria, rising to 105 to 110 degrees in portions of the region during this time.

The areas under the advisory included the following: Lake Okeechobee, Biscayne Bay, coastal waters from Jupiter Inlet to Deerfield Beach, Ocean Reef and out 20 to 60 nautical miles, Glades and Hendry counties, inland, coastal and metro Palm Beach County, inland and metro Collier County, inland, coastal and metro Broward County, inland, coastal, metro and far south Miami Dade County, and mainland Monroe County.

Also affected will be coastal waters from Chokoloskee to Bonita Beach and out 20 nautical miles, coastal waters from East Cape Sable to Chokoloskee and out 20 nautical miles, and waters from Chokoloskee to Bonita Beach and out 20 to 60 nautical miles.

There will also be a chance of localized flooding Sunday afternoon and evening with scattered to numerous thunderstorms developing this afternoon through the early evening hours.

The NWS office said primary impacts will be strong wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. A funnel cloud, landspout, or waterspout cannot be ruled out with the strongest storms.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through the rest of the weekend and into next week. A few of the thunderstorms could become strong to possibly severe early in the week and they could contain strong gusty winds and heavy downpours.

