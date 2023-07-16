Heat advisory continues in Collier County til 7 p.m. Sunday

The more than week-long heat advisory period continued Sunday in Collier County.

The National Weather Service forecast similar heat index vaklues going into the new week but as of Sunday morning had not extended the advisory in Southwest Florida.

For Sunday, the National Weather Service continued the daily heat advisory until 7 p.m. for coastal and inland Collier County, as well as Hendry and Glades counties and other points east and predicted heat index values up to 110.

The excessive heat risk for southern Southwest Florida was listed as significant Sunday and Sunday night and extreme in the Miami-Dade area.

Also Sunday, there was a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. with a low around 77 and mostly cloudy conditions.

On Monday, the NWS said showers and thunderstorms were likely in the Collier County area, mainly after 2 p.m. Conditions were likely to be partly sunny, with a high near 94 and a heat index values as high as 107. The chance of precipitation was 70% and new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday night there was a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Conditions were called as mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Areas impacted include Glades and Hendry counties, coastal and inland Collier County and most points directly east and south, including the cities of Muse, Ortona, Palmdale, Lakeport, Moore Haven, Brighton Seminole, Buckhead Ridge, Felda, Hendry Correctional, Clewiston, Lion Country Safari Park, Wellington, Belle Glade, East Naples, Naples, Marco Island, Marco Island Airport, Royal Palm Hammock, North Naples, Golden Gate, Orange Tree, Bunker Hill, Immokalee, Miles City, Sunniland, and the Miccosukee Indian Reservation.

Further north, into Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties, heat index values could reach from 101 to 106 Sunday and into Monday. However, no heat advisory has been issued for this area.

The weather service also said that while heat index values will fall below advisory criteria during the night hours, heat indices in the 90s will be common during each overnight period into the upcoming weekend.

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. There is direct relationship between the air temperature and relative humidity and the heat index, meaning as the air temperature and relative humidity increase (decrease), the heat index increases (decreases).

