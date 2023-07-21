Area of low pressure watched; tropical depression could develop

Tropical Storm Don is currently over the central Atlantic just spinning into nothing but there is a new, small area of low pressure being watched by the National Hurricane Center.

Labeled as 95L, the weather system is several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic.

The NHC said that environmental conditions appear generally conducive for some gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form in the next several days as it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours was put at a low 20 percent and at a medium 40 percent through 7 days.

