© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather

Area of low pressure watched; tropical depression could develop

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published July 21, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT
National Hurricane Center/NOAA
/
WGCU
With Tropical Storm Don spinning ineffectively out in the central Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center is now watching a small area iof low pressure several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands that could become a tropical depression.

Tropical Storm Don is currently over the central Atlantic just spinning into nothing but there is a new, small area of low pressure being watched by the National Hurricane Center.

Labeled as 95L, the weather system is several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic.

The NHC said that environmental conditions appear generally conducive for some gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form in the next several days as it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours was put at a low 20 percent and at a medium 40 percent through 7 days.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Weather WGCU NewsNational Weather ServiceWeatherHurricane Season 2023Tropical Storm
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff