Naples Zoo closing early through Friday to beat excessive heat; early access hours planned

Due to the excessive heat, the Naples Zoo will close early, at 1 p.m., through Friday, and will set up temporary early access hours through Sept. 30.

Starting Saturday, the zoo will open an hour earlier, at 8 a.m. and close at 3 p.m., with the last admission at 2 p.m. Normal operating hours, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., will resume on October 1.

“We know that many people enjoy visiting the zoo and our gardens this time of year and we wanted to offer an opportunity for our visitors and our staff to beat the heat,” said Jack Mulvena, Naples Zoo, President and CEO. “By adjusting our hours, we hope guests will take advantage of the extra morning hour when it’s at least a little bit cooler. Most of our animals are more active in the early morning hours as they prefer the cooler morning temperatures as well.”

Guests will also be able to feed the giraffe herd earlier as well, the giraffe feeding station will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The early openings and closings will apply to all areas of the Zoo and botanical garden, including the animal habitats, playground, gift shop, Café Roar, and Lakeside Café.

