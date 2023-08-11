Cooling stations remain open at several Lee County locations

Continuing high heat and humidity conditions have lead to a reported significant increase in heat-related intakes by Lee Health.

In an effort to help alleviate those issues there are several cooling stations now operating across Lee County.

The Department of Health in Lee County said such stations are available during their normal operating hours at the following sites:



Salvation Army Community Resource Center 2450 Edison Avenue, Fort Myers

East Fort Myers United Way House-children's Advocacy Center 4040 Palm Beach Boulevard, Fort Myers

Dunbar United Way House-community Cooperative 3429 Dr. MIL Jr. Boulevard, Fort Myers

Tice United Way House-Goodwill Industries of SWFL 5100 Tice Street, Fort Myers

Bonita Springs West Untied Way House-Bonita Springs Assistance Office 25300 Bernwood Drive, Ste 6, Bonita Springs.

Lehigh Acres United Way House-Lehigh Community Services 201 Plaza Drive, Suite 103 Lehigh Acres

Pine Island United Way House-Beacon of HOpe 5090 Doug Taylor Circle, St. James City

The Sanibel Office of Emergency Communications said a cooling station on Sanibel will be located at The Gathering Place at St. Michael's, 2304 Periwinkle Way, (please enter off Dunlop Rd.) from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday - Friday, effective immediately. F.I.S.H. will be providing Liquid IV drink packets, snacks, and ice water.

More information on cooling stations can be obtained by downloading the Lee County Human & Veteran Services REACH app on mobile phones at the Apple App Store and Google Play and signing up for notifications.

For more information about the Lee County Human and Veteran Services, visit https://www.leegov.com/dhs.

