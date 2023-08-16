Tropical update: Depression likely for one of three systems watched

A National Hurricane Center update on the two systems being watched in the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and one in the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday:

1. Central Tropical Atlantic:

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms located over the central tropical Atlantic are associated with an elongated trough of low pressure centered about 600 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the next several days while moving toward the west or west-northwest at about 10 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...40 percent.

2. Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is forecast to move toward the west-northwest at about 15 mph, with an area of low pressure forming in a couple of days near or just to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Further development of the low is possible over the weekend before environmental conditions become unfavorable early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...30 percent.

3. Western Gulf of Mexico:

A broad area of low pressure could form in the central or western Gulf of Mexico by the beginning of next week. Some slow development of this system is possible thereafter as it moves westward and approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.

Braun, Michael

HEAT ISSUES/Southwest Florida

A serious heat issue for Florida abated somewhat Wednesday with the area from Sarasota down to Lee County forecast to be out of the heat advisory area.

However, Portions of Collier, Glades and Hendry counties remained forecast to be under an excessive heat risk for Wednesday with heat index values in excess of 105 degrees forecast and likely to reach up to 110 degrees over northern portions of the area.

The long-range forecast for that area included heat index values in excess of 105 degrees are forecast through the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

