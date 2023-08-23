Second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday starts Saturday
The second of two Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays in Florida goes into effect Saturday.
The two-week holiday lets residents purchase qualifying disaster preparedness supplies tax-free with a projected savings to Floridians of $144 million.
The 2023 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays provide residents with the opportunity to purchase qualifying disaster preparedness supplies tax-free. During these two 14-day sales tax holidays, Floridians are projected to save $144 million on critical disaster preparedness supplies.
Eligible items include:
- Pet leashes, collars and muzzles costing $20 or less
- Common household items such as paper towel, toilet paper and soap costing $30 or less
- Flashlights, lanterns and pet beds costing $40 or less
- Batteries and weather radios costing $50 or less
- Coolers costing $60 or less
- Smoke Detectors costing $70 or less
- Tarps costing $100 or less
- Generators costing $3,000 or less
A full list of tax-free items is available at www.FloridaRevenue.com/DisasterPrep.
Residents are encouraged to stock a disaster supply kit that can last the entire household, including pets, for at least seven days. The Division’s complete disaster supply kit checklist is available for download at www.FloridaDisaster.org/Kit.
WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.