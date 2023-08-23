© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather

Second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday starts Saturday

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published August 23, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT
Shoppers can save on burricane supplies during the upcoming 2-week sales tax holiday.
File
/
WGCU
Shoppers can save on burricane supplies during the upcoming 2-week sales tax holiday.

The second of two Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays in Florida goes into effect Saturday.

The two-week holiday lets residents purchase qualifying disaster preparedness supplies tax-free with a projected savings to Floridians of $144 million.

The 2023 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays provide residents with the opportunity to purchase qualifying disaster preparedness supplies tax-free. During these two 14-day sales tax holidays, Floridians are projected to save $144 million on critical disaster preparedness supplies.

Eligible items include:

  • Pet leashes, collars and muzzles costing $20 or less
  • Common household items such as paper towel, toilet paper and soap costing $30 or less
  • Flashlights, lanterns and pet beds costing $40 or less
  • Batteries and weather radios costing $50 or less
  • Coolers costing $60 or less
  • Smoke Detectors costing $70 or less
  • Tarps costing $100 or less
  • Generators costing $3,000 or less

A full list of tax-free items is available at www.FloridaRevenue.com/DisasterPrep.

Residents are encouraged to stock a disaster supply kit that can last the entire household, including pets, for at least seven days. The Division’s complete disaster supply kit checklist is available for download at www.FloridaDisaster.org/Kit.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Weather WGCU Newshurricane preparationtax holiday
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff