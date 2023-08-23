Second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday starts Saturday

The second of two Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays in Florida goes into effect Saturday.

The 2023 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays provide residents with the opportunity to purchase qualifying disaster preparedness supplies tax-free. During these two 14-day sales tax holidays, Floridians are projected to save $144 million on critical disaster preparedness supplies.

Eligible items include:



Pet leashes, collars and muzzles costing $20 or less

Common household items such as paper towel, toilet paper and soap costing $30 or less

Flashlights, lanterns and pet beds costing $40 or less

Batteries and weather radios costing $50 or less

Coolers costing $60 or less

Smoke Detectors costing $70 or less

Tarps costing $100 or less

Generators costing $3,000 or less



A full list of tax-free items is available at www.FloridaRevenue.com/DisasterPrep.

Residents are encouraged to stock a disaster supply kit that can last the entire household, including pets, for at least seven days. The Division’s complete disaster supply kit checklist is available for download at www.FloridaDisaster.org/Kit.

